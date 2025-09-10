Bogur's Marvel Rivals Tournament is Here: All Teams and Schedule
As Marvel Rivals continues finding its niche in the esports industry, tournaments are emerging alongside the official Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) circuit to entertain fans. The upcoming Bogur Bash, hosted by one of the game's most famous content creators, will pit 48 content creators and pros against each other in a battle for 100,000 USD. Here's everything to know about the event, its schedule and how fans can watch.
The Bogur Bash: Bogur's Marvel Rivals Tournament
Bogur is one of the first creators to go viral in the Marvel Rivals niche. With over 219,000 Twitch followers, he streams gameplay, challenges and more themed content.
On September 6 2025, Bogur announced he would be hosting a massive Marvel Rivals tournament of streamers and pro players. The event, called the 'Bogur Bash', would feature 8 teams and nearly 50 participants from the community.
The Bogur Bash is also notable for its 100,000 USD prize pool, one of the largest in Marvel Rivals history. For comparison, Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI), the game's official developer-supported circuit, had a 250,000 USD prize pool in 2025.
All Bogur Bash Captains and Teams
Bogur announced the 8 team captains and all participants on Wednesday, September 10 2025. The lineup includes current pro players like Month, SEN Aramori and SEN Crimzo. It also has some of familiar names formerly from the Overwatch world.
The Bogur Bash's 8 Team Captains are:
- Trustme
- Guru
- Crimzo
- TTK
- Coluge
- Imperator
- Nzo
- Nevix
It's important to note that the Bogur Bash's teams are not yet finalized. Once the tournament goes live, the team members will go through a draft process where each Captain selects their ideal roster.
All other participants include:
- Whyandr3w
- Sypen
- Ken
- Necros
- ALX
- Tanuki
- Desly
- Kayjii
- Karova
- Delenaa
- Month
- Renko
- Aramori
- LV1crook
- Shpeediry
- Klosar
- Pky
- Tekixd
- Fate
- Hogz
- Tap
- Gale
- Oasis
- Moka
- Terra
- Melio
- Raajard
- Vinnie
- Kragie
- Linepro
- Teamcaptain
- Phi
- Mace
- Rymazing
- Polly
- Cal
- Moxy
- Gomez
- Naga
- Onlylegs
Bogur Bash Schedule
The Bogur Bash will occur this upcoming weekend, from Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14 2025. Bogur will kick off the event at 11:30 AM PT. Here's a quick conversion for viewers in other regions:
- West Coast US (PT): 11:30 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 2:30 PM
- Brazil: 3:30 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 3:00 AM (Next Day)
How to Watch the Bogur Bash
Bogur will host an official broadcast of the Bogur Bash on his main Twitch channel, twitch.tv/bogur. In addition, Bogur has confirmed that "most of the players will also stream their POVs." The participant lineup, and the Team Captains, mostly stream on Twitch and YouTube.
The Bogur Bash is part of Marvel Rivals' esports industry Though the game had an incredibly strong start and a viral launch, its player count is settling and now approaching even ground with its rival Overwatch. Marvel Rivals Ignite also saw a significant viewership decline in recent months, indicating dropping interest. However, external investment seems to still be going strong. Alongside Marvel Rivals Ignite, many collegiate programs are adopting Marvel Rivals as a title, and the game is maintaining its popularity on content platforms.
The Bogur Bash also arrives after a major Marvel Rivals Season 4 update, which introduced new hero Angela and shook up the title's meta.