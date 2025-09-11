What Time Can You Play Borderlands 4? Early Access Launch Time, File Size and More
The fourth installment in the popular Borlerlands series is almost here, and it is as big (both literally and figuratively) as the fans had anticipated. After the abysmal reception of the Borderlands Movie, the franchise was in dire need of a comeback, and the upcoming Borderlands 4 can be the salvation that fans of the franchise needed.
As the release date of Borderlands 4 approaches, we share everything you will need to know about the new installment in the iconic looter shooter series.
Borderlands 4 Release Date and Platforms
Borderlands 4 is slated for launch globally on September 12, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, with a Nintendo Switch 2 release following on October 3, 2025.
PC players will get the earliest access on September 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET), while console versions unlock at midnight local time on September 12, except in Los Angeles, where it’s 9:00 p.m. PT on September 11.
The review embargo lifts on September 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST). So far the opinions of early testers are very positive, some even speculating and believing it may even rival Borderlands 2’s Metacritic score of 91. Pre-orders include the Gilded Glory Pack with exclusive skins and gear.
Borderlancds 4 File Size and Pre-Load
The PS5 version of Borderlands 4 requires 28.168 GB (version 01.002.001), significantly smaller than Borderlands 3’s 52.927 GB, while Xbox Series X|S needs 29.5 GB and PC demands 100 GB of SSD storage.
Pre-loading began on September 10, 2025, for PS5 digital pre-orders, including the latest update; however, if you are planning to buy the physical version, you may need the day-one patch before playing. While the community is not very happy with the massive storage demand of the game on PC, they are willing to consider it due to the possibility of getting better visual fidelity as well as less loading screens while exploring the massive open world.
Borderlands 4 System Requirements
Borderlands 4’s PC requirements are very high, due to its Unreal Engine 5 framework and extensive focus on ray tracing and other modern high-end graphical aspects. The Minimum required specs for the game are:
- 8-core CPU (Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X)
- 16 GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB VRAM)
- 100 GB SSD storage
Recommended specs are:
- Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (12 GB VRAM)|
- 32 GB RAM
An SSD is mandatory, as HDDs are too slow for the game’s demands. These specs target 1080p at 30 FPS (minimum) and 1440p at 60 FPS (recommended). If you are planning to play the game on older hardware, prepare yourself for some disappointment.
Gearbox’s day-one patch, described by development chief Randy Pitchford as “doing a lot,” for all the bugs and issues that were found in the pre-release builds. However, he makes it clear that older hardware below minimum specs won’t achieve smooth performance, with Pitchford noting 55–60 FPS in heavy combat as “incredible” for such systems.
His quote on X was, “The expectation for using a below min-spec machine should be that the game is unplayable. That the game runs at all on your system is a miracle.” He continued, “I'm sorry to say that older hardware may not provide buttery smooth performance for the latest gen AAA games, as has always been the case since the dawn of PC gaming.”
Graphics Drivers and Performance
NVIDIA’s Game Ready Driver 581.29, released September 11, 2025, optimizes Borderlands 4 for GeForce RTX GPUs, supporting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, boosting performance up to 5.5x on RTX 50 series cards.
On the other hand, AMD has released a new driver: 25.9.1. This new model adds FSR 4 support for Borderlands 4, enabling it in over 85 DirectX 12 titles with FSR 3.1 compatibility, improving visual fidelity on RDNA 4 GPUs.
Gameplay and Features
Set on the tyrannical Timekeeper-ruled planet Kairos, Borderlands 4 introduces four new Vault Hunters: Vex, Rafa, Harlowe, and Amon. You can customize each of these characters with their extensive skill trees and gun customizations.
The massive open map is made for co-op in mind, you can squad with your friends with a 4-man co-op support. There are a lot of new movement mechanics like point grappling, dashing, sliding, and zip lines introduced in the game. However, one bold new path this entry takes differently from its predecessors is that the story is much more serious, toning the humour for a more grounded and hard-hitting narrative.
Esports Impact
Bordeland 4 has all the elements needed to foster an impactful online multiplayer scene. While there is no information or announcements made for a dedicated PvP mode for the game, the extensive focus on co-op will motivate players to band up for taking down harder foes. However, like previous games, there could be some arenas where you can challenge other players.