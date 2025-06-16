Esports illustrated

Borderlands 4 Pre-Order Guide: Price, Platforms, All Special Editions

The new title from Gearbox is coming closer!

Daniyal Malik

Borderlands 4 Is Now Available For Pre-Order
Borderlands 4 Is Now Available For Pre-Order / Image via 2K

On June 16, 2025, the official Borderlands X page announced that Borderlands 4, the latest upcoming entry into the Borderlands series by Gearbox Software, is coming on September 12, 2025, and is available for pre-order right now.

We'll be breaking down the details, including prices and exclusive features, for each edition of the game as well as the rewards you'll get for pre-ordering it on your preferred platform.

How To Pre-Order Borderlands 4?

The protagonist holding a mask of the Borderlands mascot.
Borderlands 4 pre-order info / Image via 2K Newsroom

You can currently visit the official Borderlands website and pre-order Borderlands 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, in your platform's region. You can add it to your cart at any one of the aforementioned storefronts.

Pre-purchasing the game will give you access to the Gilded Glory Pack, which includes:

  • 1 Vault Hunter Skin
  • 1 Weapon Skin
  • 1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin

This pack is only available until launch, after which you can buy it separately.

All Borderlands 4 Editions And Prices

A complete description of every feature included in different Borderlands 4 editions.
Borderlands 4 Editions / Image via 2K

Borderlands 4 has three editions available for pre-order: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe. The extra goodies you get for purchasing the higher editions will be available for separate purchase, similar to the pre-order bonus.

The prices for each edition are the same across all platforms, which are listed below alongside their exclusive benefits:

Standard Edition

  • Price: $69.99
  • Includes: Base Game

Deluxe Edition

  • Price: $99.99
  • Includes: Base Game, Bounty Pack Bundle, Firehawk's Fury

Super Deluxe Edition

  • Price: $129.99
  • Includes: Base Game, Bounty Pack Bundle, Firehawk's Fury, Vault Hunter Pack, Ornate Order Pack

Esports Impact

Borderlands has a long and varied history in the speedrunning space. The series has such a focus on co-op play that the 4-player version of the speedrun has even been featured in Games Done Quick marathons. While Borderlands 3 was met with some mixed reviews and the recent movie didn't especially help grow the fanbase, a new entry could be just the boost the community needs to get back into the speedrunning spotlight.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal is a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's currently invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor for several media outlets, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world.

Home/News