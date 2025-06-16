Borderlands 4 Pre-Order Guide: Price, Platforms, All Special Editions
On June 16, 2025, the official Borderlands X page announced that Borderlands 4, the latest upcoming entry into the Borderlands series by Gearbox Software, is coming on September 12, 2025, and is available for pre-order right now.
We'll be breaking down the details, including prices and exclusive features, for each edition of the game as well as the rewards you'll get for pre-ordering it on your preferred platform.
How To Pre-Order Borderlands 4?
You can currently visit the official Borderlands website and pre-order Borderlands 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, in your platform's region. You can add it to your cart at any one of the aforementioned storefronts.
Pre-purchasing the game will give you access to the Gilded Glory Pack, which includes:
- 1 Vault Hunter Skin
- 1 Weapon Skin
- 1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin
This pack is only available until launch, after which you can buy it separately.
All Borderlands 4 Editions And Prices
Borderlands 4 has three editions available for pre-order: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe. The extra goodies you get for purchasing the higher editions will be available for separate purchase, similar to the pre-order bonus.
The prices for each edition are the same across all platforms, which are listed below alongside their exclusive benefits:
Standard Edition
- Price: $69.99
- Includes: Base Game
Deluxe Edition
- Price: $99.99
- Includes: Base Game, Bounty Pack Bundle, Firehawk's Fury
Super Deluxe Edition
- Price: $129.99
- Includes: Base Game, Bounty Pack Bundle, Firehawk's Fury, Vault Hunter Pack, Ornate Order Pack
Esports Impact
Borderlands has a long and varied history in the speedrunning space. The series has such a focus on co-op play that the 4-player version of the speedrun has even been featured in Games Done Quick marathons. While Borderlands 3 was met with some mixed reviews and the recent movie didn't especially help grow the fanbase, a new entry could be just the boost the community needs to get back into the speedrunning spotlight.