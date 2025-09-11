Should You Buy Borderlands 4? Reviews, Performance Issues, Improvements on Last Game
After a lot of hype, speculations, and theory crafting, Borderlands 4 is finally here, and the reviews have started to roll in. At the time of writing, Borderlands 4's Metacritic score is an impressive 84 points, with 62 critical reviews, the majority of which are very postive and some even calling it a masterpiece. However, the game is good, and frankly better than its predecessor, but is still not the best the franchise has to offer.
How’s the gameplay of Borderlands 4?
Borderlands 4 refines its looter-shooter formula with a seamless open world and a new selection of movement tech, which is the main selling point for this installment. Jesse Norris of XboxEra calls it “the best looter shooter” he’s played, saying, “I could easily see myself putting in another thousand [hours], loving every second of it” due to its rewarding loot cycle and smooth combat (XboxEra, 10/10).
IGN’s Travis Northup highlights the “tighter, more responsive gunplay” and new movement options like double jumps, gliding, and grappling, which make battles “wonderfully satisfying” once mastered, though he notes exploration is hampered by “invisible walls” that limit open-world freedom (IGN, 8/10).
Jordan Ramée from GameSpot loves the Vault Hunters’ versatility, saying, “This feels like Borderlands’ strongest assortment of Vault Hunters to date,” with each offering unique skill trees that want you to experiment, like Vex’s ricocheting bullets or Amon’s elemental axes (GameSpot, 7/10).
Polygon’s Giovanni Colantonio praises the “deeper skill trees” that allow unique playstyles, such as Harlowe’s overshield-focused build, but notes repetitive side quests feel like they are there to stretch the hours, and grinding for XP feels like a chore (Polygon, 7/10).
Are the Story and Characters Of Borderlands 4 Worth it?
The narrative, set on the new planet Kairos under the Timekeeper’s tyranny, aims for a grounded tone but struggles to hit deep. IGN’s Northup appreciates the “refreshingly grounded approach” and memorable characters like Levaine, but says it “doesn’t hit the highs of Borderlands 2,” particularly lacking a villain as iconic as Handsome Jack.
GameSpot’s Ramée is a bit harsher, calling the new cast “very boring” and the story “messy,” noting, “It’s never quite clear what your emotional investment in Borderlands 4 is supposed to be,” as the plot shifts from personal stakes to a generic resistance narrative.
Polygon’s Colantonio finds the story “grand enough to fill a continent-spanning adventure” but ultimately “hollow,” with side quests about “anxious weirdos” outshining the main campaign’s “rote superhero story.”
VGC’s Jordan Middle has a similar opinion, saying, “The bland new characters… take the shine off,” though the game recaptures the charm of the first two titles, according to him.
How Good Are The Visuals and World Design Of Borderlands 4?
The open-world planet Kairos, with its four diverse biomes, is a visual highlight, though not without flaws. XboxEra’s Norris finds the world a “masterpiece,” with its seamless design letting you have hours of exploration, despite minor complaints like lingering enemy bodies blocking loot.
IGN’s review praises the “wacky, violent world of Kairos” for its hand-drawn graphic novel aesthetic and diverse regions, but notes “troubling terrain with a few too many invisible walls” that make exploration feel artificial.
Polygon’s Colantonio praises the “crisp sound design” and vibrant visuals, saying, “If you love… the crisp sound design that [defines] Borderlands, you’ll get all of those qualities at their peak,” but criticizes overlong side quests that pad the open world.
GameSpot’s Ramée highlights the dynamic environments, where “gliding and grappling-hook opportunities open up new ways to travel,” creating thrilling moments like using a shield’s explosion to soar and attack midair.
How’s The Performance Of Borderlands 4?
Technical issues, particularly on PC, are a bummer; however, the day one patch gives some relief. IGN’s Northup reports a “fairly buggy ride,” with co-op plagued by “lag and desyncing,” enemies teleporting, and progression bugs, noting, “There’s no escape from all of the problems,” even in solo play.
XboxEra’s Norris mentions only “minor gripes” and no major performance faults, which likely points to the console version of the game being much more technically smoother compared to the PC option. Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford confirmed a significant day-one patch to address PC stuttering and crashes, but warned that older hardware may struggle.
Is the Loot System Rewarding in Borderlands 4?
The loot system is by far the most enjoyable aspect of the game, according to the critics. GameSpot’s Ramée loves poring over the dozens of items that he would loot in each mission. With wacky weapons like a black-hole grenade, Borderlands 4 has a massive selection of build options and room for experimentation.
IGN’s Northup celebrates the “silly weapons” like an assault rifle that explodes on reload, noting, “Borderlands 4 keeps that feeling fresh by continuing to iterate on the silly weapons.” Polygon’s Colantonio calls the arsenal a “candy store,” with surprises like a cryo SMG on saying, “No game quite has the same arsenal of curiosity moments.”
Is Borderlands 4 Worth Buying?
In the end, going through all the reviews and hands-on experiences, we can say for sure that Borderlands 4 is definitely worth the money. It has the charm, action, and wackiness that the franchise is known for, and more. It builds upon everything the previous installment did, and makes it better; however, it still doesn’t hit the perfection tier that Borderlands 2 had reached.
Mainly because of the story that despite trying to be grounded, doesn’t hit as hard as they had anticipated it to do. It lacks memorable antagonists and characters, which makes the game heavily depend on its gameplay, which, honestly, is as good as it could have been.
So, in summary, if you want a game to put in hundreds of hours experimenting with builds, clearing fields of enemies with quirky guns and aura-filled maneuvers, then Borderlands 4 is the game for you, but if you want a hard-hitting, narrative-heavy experience, then you can skip this one.
Esports Impact
Borderlands 4 won't be the next big esport, but it could have a pretty sizable impact on the streaming space across the platforms that play host to the biggest esports events. It's been a while since we've had a truly excellent, deep co-op game. Many streamers got a ton of value out of creating four-player squads for Baldur's Gate 3, and those groups could easily be revived for a campaign as Vault Hunters.
In this instance, a weaker story doesn't have nearly as much downside since the value to the streamer and the viewer will be the banter between the four content creators blasting their way through more skaggs and psychopaths.