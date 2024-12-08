Bot Count in Fortnite OG Lobbies Revealed
There are lots of ways to play Fortnite. Battle Royale, OG, and Rocket Racing all offer a fun-filled way to get your fix of the popular third-person shooter, among other zany game modes. However, even Battle Royale offers a few different settings to customize your experience. You can play solo or with a team, plus in ranked you can experience a more competitive battlefield.
However, there are some aspects of the Fortnite experience that you can't control at all. For example, the amount of bots in a Fortnite match is pre-set based on how well you perform. Bots are being added to new modes like Fortnite OG, and we're just finding out the shocking reality about bot-count in matches with less-experienced players.
How Many Bots are in a Fortnite Match?
Bots have been in Fortnite for years, though many players feel like the situation has gotten worse recently. Leakers have posted about the amount of bots in non-ranked lobbies, and it'll throw most for quite the loop. Some matches have a majority of bots as their base, which is unfortunately common for those who don't play Fortnite very often.
X posters like osirion_gg and ShiinaBR have conveyed that there are only 10 bots in a match with high skill-based matchmaking, while low skill-based matchmaking matches have a whopping 90 AI bots for 10 players to defeat. This means that those playing with low skill-based matchmaking will likely only encounter a real player in the final couple of circles, which is not a fun experience for competitive Fortnite fans.
Though ranked offers the option to play without bots, not everybody wants to equip their tryhard cap to play a match before falling asleep. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the trend will change soon, as Epic Games has had bots in Fortnite for the majority of its lifespan.
Many casual players would 't mind bots if they were smarter, but they can't build well, barely ever land a shot, and move in strange ways. If you've run into a bot, then it's likely you've beaten them without issue due to their inability to compete in a firefight. The grenade-chucking battlefield of Fortnite should be challenging, and since it's a battle royale, each player isn't supposed to win every match.
However, it seems that Epic Games is interested in less-skilled players experiencing the same situations as higher-skilled competitors. Fortnite may change-up its bot situation in the future, but the AIs will stay in standard Battle Royale for now. Perhaps Epic Games will take bots out entirely if there's enough outcry from the recent information, but only time will tell.
Are Bots in Fortnite OG?
Fortnite Chapter 6 may have a swarm of bots in every match, but not all modes are created equal. The action-packed fun just released in Fortnite OG, taking us back to the wacky days of Chapter 1 with Salty Springs and Moisty Mires. A lot of players don't believe they're encountering bots in OG, signaling that they may not have been added to the nostalgic iteration.
According to X posts by ShiinaBR, Loolo_WRLD, and bsavrchill, Epic Games has added bots into Fortnite OG, despite the outcry from dedicated fans. Since players want to relive the days of Double Pump and build battles, bots aren't an ideal addition.
However, the point of bots is to create an even battlefield for OG players who don't have a lot of time to play, especially since there aren't many ways to counter experienced builders due to a lack of vehicles and mythic items. Whether you love bot lobbies or hate them, it looks like they're here to stay. Despite the unpopularity of bots, combatants will soon be able to hop into Ranked OG to avoid AI bot lobbies altogether.
How Does the Fortnite Community Feel about Bots?
Though there are some who understand the struggle of less-experienced Fortnite fans, others are upset that bots exist in the battle royale at all. Amid the overwhelming frustration on social media, there are players like TylerBueno on X explaining that not all fans are seasoned enough to compete against powerful enemies, and that bot lobbies offer a way to enjoy the beloved third-person shooter.
Children especially have this problem, so bots are a decent way to level the playing field. Perhaps a middle-ground solution would give players the option to turn bots off in their matches, but only Epic Games knows what Fortnite's future holds.
