Can You Play Marvel Rivals on Mac? - Release Date & More
Overwatch fans have quickly gathered in Marvel Rivals over the last month. With action characters like the web-swinging Spider-Man, universal-hero Groot, and even the dangerous Wolverine, it's no shock that the popularity of Rivals has skyrocketed with each passing day since its release.
Last week's update added the Fantastic Four to the battle, and it looks like the fun will only get more expansive over time. Since Marvel Rivals is a free title, many players are wondering if they can enjoy the newest superhero game on Mac. Here's everything you need to know if you want to play Marvel Rivals on your Mac device.
Is Marvel Rivals Available on Mac?
Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals isn't currently available on Mac platforms. There are lots of mobile devices that also lack Marvel's competitive titan, so it's possible that a future release on phones and tablets will add Mac compatibility as well.
Marvel may decide to launch its multiplayer game on Mac in the future, but no official release date has been revealed by the developers as of yet. It's likely that Marvel Rivals will have added many more characters by the time it launches on Mac, so at the very least, a future release will have an updated hero roster.
Though you can't currently play Marvel Rivals on Mac, it's available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and Steam. With over 30 characters to play, the action-packed world of Marvel superheroes has never offered so much fun for free. We'll keep you updated if a release date drops for Mac, but it doesn't look like Marvel Rivals is coming to a new platform anytime soon.
