Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Release Date and All Games
Capcom’s next collection of classic fighting games is coming out sooner than you might think and has some special inclusions from SNK to go along with it.
Not only will Capcom Fighting Collection 2 contain eight different games with new features, but a museum mode will also be available with “never-before-seen content” from the games like concept art and design documents. Here is exactly when you can play this collection of titles, along with what Capcom is bundling inside.
When Does the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Release - Date and Platforms
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on May 16. The game will also be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and, presumably, Switch 2 once that releases.
This will be the first time one of Capcom’s collections is released on Xbox at the same time as other platforms, with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics also available on Xbox starting on Feb. 4.
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - All Games and Features
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will feature eight games, including several that are crossovers with SNK and 3D releases being released in a collection for the first time.
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein (1999)
- Power Stone (1999)
- Power Stone 2 (2000)
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- Project Justice (2000)
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper (2001)
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Capcom Fighting Evolution (2004)
Capcom has confirmed that all eight titles will have online play enabled with rollback netcode and training modes. Museum modes with exclusive art and music galleries are also included, many with content never released to the public before.
Just like with previous collections, some of the games will have new content, music, and gameplay balance adjustments, and all of them will support 14 different languages: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic.
