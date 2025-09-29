Fighting Game Fans are Furious About This Sudden Capcom Pro Tour Change
This year's Capcom Pro Tour has been riddled with controversies across the board, from auto-qualifying the winning SFL team to the NA casting for Street Fighter 6 in an EU event. It seems that the organizers are adamant about introducing notable changes and seeing the community reaction; unfortunately, the response hasn't been too well-received so far, and it's worsened with their latest reveal.
On September 28, the official Capcom Fighters account on X announced that the upcoming Capcom Cup 12 Finals, as well as the SFL: World Championship on March 14 and 15, respectively, will be a pay-per-view stream this time around. The tickets will go on sale starting November 12, and free replays for both events will be available a week after they've concluded.
According to the Capcom website, the single-day livestream ticket for the CC12/SFL: WC 2025 is 4,000 Yen, while the ticket bundle costs 6,000 Yen. These rates only apply to the March 14 and 15th events — CC12/SFL: WC 2025 from March 11 to 13 will still be free to watch on YouTube and Twitch.
This is the first time we're seeing Capcom monetize arguably its biggest esports circuit, which has always historically been free. In an attempt to mimic real-life combat sporting events, they likely want to capitalize on Street Fighter 6's popularity with this move, and their decision hasn't impressed the FGC.
Players Continue to Mock Capcom Pro Tour Allegedly "Splitting the FGC" and "Killing Esports Streams"
The overall reception to Capcom's post is as heated as you'd expect, with players baffled, furious, and claiming the company's trying to "remove the 'C' from 'FGC'." Adel "Big Bird" Anouche shared his thoughts on the post, calling it a "surprising and weird decision" and firmly believing that this is not the right approach. Most players in the casual and competitive space echo the same thoughts.
With the stream being a PPV, there's also the concern regarding the future of both accessibility and co-streaming. Sajam pointed out that prices can feel more extreme depending on the region, and the fact that locking these streams behind a paywall kills any aspect of co-streaming, effectively nullifying any watch party plans.
Beyond specific issues, the consensus from pro players and the overall FGC is that the added monetary fence will lead to a significant drop in viewership and interest. There's almost no one in the scene who supports Capcom's decision or is willing to pay up to 6,000 Yen to watch the livestreams. As a result, many have said they will be stepping away from watching the Finals this year.
While in-person charges make sense, the current community stance is that a pay-per-view model for international viewers is a severe oversight, causing several previously interested parties to simply avoid the stream and watch the recap a week later.
Esports Impact
The Capcom Cup Finals becoming a paid livestreams sets an incredibly negative precedent for the future of competitive FGC tournaments. Many players agree that there's a limited population invested in and actively engaging with Street Fighter's pro scene, so this act can almost completely reduce it to nothingness. What's worse is that, if successful, this strategy could be encouraged for Tekken World Tour, EVO, and other FGC circuits.
However, the overwhelming amount of backlash received by the PPV announcement indicates that this initiative likely won't go through, or, at the very least, be as successful as Capcom hoped.