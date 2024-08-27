Capcom vs SNK is Back in New Fighting Collection
In the latest Nintendo Direct, Capcom kept their fighting game win streak rolling with the surprise announcement of Capcom Fighting Collection 2. The compilation is a sister product to the Marvel vs. Capcom Collection and includes a number of classics including Capcom vs. SNK 1 and 2. We told you this could happen and it has. The announcement of both the Marvel Collection and the Fighting Collection could only leads to further speculation that full fleged sequels to these classic games could be on the horizon.
Capcom Keeps Going For Broke
The Capcom vs. SNK series was one that fighting game fans hold dearly in their hearts. It was a love letter to both publishers and their most iconic characters. Capcom vs. SNK 2, in particular, is lauded as one of the best fighting games of all time. It's Groove System allowed players to choose from several gameplay systems based on various Capcom or SNK games. The C-Groove for example was based on the Street Fighter Alpha series with it's multi-level super moves and air blocks. But the K-Groove was based on SNK's Samurai Showdown and made you stronger the more you got hit and allowed Just Defending.
CvS2 has also been beloved because it's been hard to play over the past 20 years. Receiving minimal ports, it's only been released on the PS2, Xbox, GameCube and Dreamcast. Thus, an entire generation of fight fans have yet to play this game without emulation systems like Fightcade. But now they'll be able to play CvS2, with full runback netcode and more. Beyond that, this makes running tournaments for these games even easier for TOs worldwide. It's more than possible that we'll see CvS2 make the stage at EVO or Combo Breaker.
Coupling all of this with Terry and Mai's inclusion into Street Fighter 6, could this be just one more sign that new version of CvS could be on the way? It's hard to believe that the two publishers wouldn't be thinking about it seeing the resurgence of interest not just in the their games, but in the FGC as a whole. Only time will tell, but signs seem to be pointing in that direction.
What Else Is There In Capcom Fighting Collection 2?
But the two CvS games aren't the only rare finds coming with this collection. A pair of DreamCast classics, Power Stone 1&2, are included here. It's easily Capcom's most divergent fighting game, opting for full 3d stages with interactable environments and items. In many ways, it was the publishers take on something like Smash Bros, where the objective was mass appeal and in-person hijinks. While it didn't hit the heights of Smash, Power Stone is still a great party game and a welcome inclusion.
Perhaps the most shocking of the fighting games included is Project Justice. This 2000 Dreamcast exclusive was the follow-up to 1997's Rival Schools. Fans of the series have been clamoring for even just a port of the games to be able to play them on modern consoles. Now, they've received their wish. This 3v3, 3D fighter is filled with personality and charm that still make it one of the most unique games Capcom ever made. And now it's coming back for more.
Lastly two of it's more obscure games, Plasma Sword and Capcom Fighting Evolution are also included. Plasma Sword is another cult game that was Capcom's sequel to Star Gladiator, their first 3D fighting game. Fighting Evolution is a vs. game of sorts itself, bringing together a number of Capcom characters for one fighting game. Toss in Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper and you have the full gamut of 8 games.
Each of the 8 games come with full training modes, rollback netcode, ranked ladders, online casual matches and art/music galleries as well. Making this, in many ways, the best option for playing any of these classic fighting games.
When Does Fighting Collection 2 Drop?
In the Nintendo Direct, no official date was given, but it was revealed that the game would release next year. Considering Marvel Collection drops September 12th, it's more than likely the game will release in Q1 of 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 4/5, Switch and PC.