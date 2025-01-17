How to Get the FREE Captain America Brave New World Bundle
Marvel Rivals already has a massive amount of MCU skins ranging from Avengers: Endgame up until 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. Never one to turn down a cross-promotion it looks like Captain America: Brave New World will be next in line to get a MCU skin thanks to a recently announced tie-in with Regal Cinemas.
The theater chain announced the tie-in via a tweet earlier today saying that anyone who gets tickets to see Captain America: Brave New World on opening weekend (February 14 - February 16) will get some Marvel Rivals swag. The Digital Bundle will feature a nameplate featuring Captain America with his wings outstretched, a Spray of Red Hulk holding Cap's shield, and a mystery costume.
With the mystery costume, assuming that it is a new MCU skin from Brave New World and not just a random skin it pretty much narrows things down to one choice. Considering Captain America in the game is Steve Rogers and not Sam Wilson (who has wings as a part of his Captain America suit) he's out. Plus the Winter Soldier also isn't set to make an appearance.
So that pretty much leaves Red Hulk as the only option; despite not being The Hulk we know and love, Red Hulk seems to be the only option as he looks very similar. If that does turn out to be true, it'll be interesting to see if they still have Bruce Banner as a part of the skin or if he'll be repurposed as Thunderbolt Ross.
- Sign up for a Regal Crown Club account
- Use that account to buy a ticket to Captain America: Brave New World at a Regal Cinema
- Go to your screening and scan your ticket at the theater
- Check your email for a Marvel Rivals code
- Redeem the code by February 28, 2025
Currently the promo is US exclusive due to Regal being a US chain. However, Regal is owned by the Cineworld group, which also owns the UK's Cineworld and Europe's Cinema City, so hopefully this promotion will be extended to those chains. Otherwise, there's always the chance that whatever the exclusive skin is appears as a bundle in the Marvel Rivals shop later down the line.