College Football 25 Hits 5 Million Unique Players
The return of College Football to EA's sports sim library has been a success on all fronts. According to EA's most recent financial report, CFB 25 has already exceeded 5 million unique players in its first week with an additional 500K on EA Play trials.
The game adds another staple to EA's powerhouse lineup of Madden and EA FC, both of which also drove revenue during the quarter.
The big question now for EA is how to maintain the hype post-launch, and to keep that momentum for next year's entry. Much of the anticipation and engagement with CFB 25 was likely a result of the game's decade-long absence. Now that the nostalgia has come face to face with a tangible property, one that has not had the smoothest launch, will players come back at the same level next year?
That said, the game still has plenty of time to build on its success. CFB 25 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, but a PC port is sure to drive new sales.