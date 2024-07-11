EA Sports CFB25 Road To Glory Breakdown
College football is almost here! Both in video game and real life form. Road To Glory was one of the core pillars of the old EA Sports college football games and its returning in all its glory in CFB25. EA Sports did a full breakdown of how the mode will work in the upcoming title.
The Road To Glory
Design Philosophy and Difficulties
According to the developers the focus when designing the mode was to accurately capture the experience of being a student athlete. Road to glory's design is intended to place an emphasis on:
- Living the life of a college athlete
- Week-to-week experience
- Fast to fun and highly replayable
- Laying a foundation for the future
The high school portion of previous road to glories doesn't exist. Instead you select what tier of prospect what you want to be.
This is, admittedly, kind of lame compared to the older games but it functions differently. Rather than trying your best in high school games and seeing what the game offers you scholarship wise, you're essentially just picking a difficulty. You can essentially view it as Easy, Medium, Hard, and like Insane or something with ELITE being Easy and Underdog being Insane.
Even if a bit lamer, it does simplify the process of getting into the actual college football and gives players a much more straightforward definition of how difficult their college journey is going to be.
There are five positions to pick from in Road To Glory:
1. QB
2. HB
3. WR
4. MLB
5. CB
Each position has multiple archetypes for people to choose from. For example: quarterback's can be field generals, scramblers, or improvisers. Each selection will impact the physical abilities and starting stats the player gets.
Mental Abilities
There are 3 mental abilities. You get one to start with and you'll have to earn the other 2. Per the official Road to Glory breakdown:
- Fan Favorite: This ability increases composure gains at home. It is tied to your academics, and if your GPA is above a 3.0, the Fan Favorite ability will be active. If it falls below a 3.0, then it will become deactivated.
- Road Dog: This ability increases composure gains on the road. It is tied to your brand meter. When you reach Influencer status, it will turn on, and when it falls below that level, it will turn off.
Clearheaded: This ability limits the amount of composure you will lose during gameplay. It is tied to your leadership. When you become an excellent leader, it will turn on, and when it falls below that threshold, it will turn off
Gameplay
You'll start by answering some questions in an interview with Donna Harper. This will determine the schools that best align with what you want to accomplish. Every single school has an interest bar. There is an additional information panel that will tell you more about that school and whether or not they've offered you a scholarship.
If your overall gets close to another teammate on the depth chart at your position, a position battle will begin at some point.
Each week you'll handle things like practice, academics, and socializing. Just like in real life, balancing those things with good time management will be key. Practices include both team minigames and skill minigames. Team minigames involve working with your teammates and skill minigames are more focused on individual drills.
There is a much heavier emphasis on balancing academics. Now it's likely the people over at EA Sports are not going to make you take an actual calculus exam, but you need to make sure your character is ready for it just in case.
Conclusion
Road To Glory in EA Sports CFB25 has so much more to it than just football games and that appears to be the more interesting part about it. Unlike professional football in Madden, there is so much more to being a student athlete than just the athlete part. It's a great sign that EA Sports is taking that into account.
Balancing your GPA, your leadership quality, your football and non-football studying, your social life, your brand image, etc.. Being a successful college football player is far more than being a great player and it appears Road To Glory is going to challenge more than just your ability to find the open man or undercut a pass.