Chapter 1 Live Events are Returning in Fortnite OG
Though Fortnite OG has just released today, there are still players asking about what's next to come. Fans have Winterfest to look forward to, along with weekly releases of new content for Chapter 6. However, leakers are starting to uncover more about the next steps in Fortnite OG's future.
RELATED: Top 5 Drop Spots in Fortnite OG
The Chapter 1 map has returned as a permanent addition via the Fortnite OG game mode, so players are wondering if it will be updated on a weekly basis like the regular Battle Royale mode. Today we've learned that live events from the beloved Chapter 1 may make a comeback, and we're going to break down exactly what that means for the Fortnite community.
Chapter 1 Live Events are Returning
A document was sent to Fortnite creators detailing that live events from the original Chapter 1 may return to the battle royale for a limited time. X leakers like Rezztro and HYPEX have been posting about the news today, announcing the exciting development for the entire Fortnite fan-base.
RELATED: Fortnite Leak — December 10th Update Could Add First-Person Mode
Thanks to information provided by TimTheTatman, Fortnite fans far and wide are getting excited about the prospect of experiencing the asteroid crash or monster clash once again. There are so many fan-favorite events from Chapter 1, so it'd be a smart move by Epic Games to bring the showings back for a second round.
Since many Fortnite fans missed out on Chapter 1 altogether, Fortnite OG is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce iconic adventures from the nostalgic first few years of the third-person shooter. Hopefully, every live event will appear to mirror the original storyline.
Will Chapter 2 Live Events Return?
Since Chapter 2: Remix recently came to an end, there are lots of players wondering if the second chapter's events will return as well. Although they won't return in Chapter 1 of Fortnite OG, it's likely that Epic Games will bring back other chapters in future OG iterations. The chance of seeing a Chapter 2 live event return before 2026 is slim, but it's possible that the final months of 2025 could reintroduce Chapter 2.
Which Events Will Return in Fortnite?
Since the news of returning live events was only leaked today, there's no confirmed information about which fun-filled events may grace the Island again in Fortnite OG. However, we have a pretty good idea of the most notable live festivals that may make a comeback.
RELATED: Where is Godzilla in Fortnite? Everything We Know
There are two types of live events, including ones that advance the season's plot and those that are separate from the current theme, like Marshmallow's concert. We've compiled the best live events from Chapter 1, each with a description of what to expect if they return to Fortnite for a long-awaited encore.
1. The Meteor Crash
The Meteor Crash is what started Chapter 1: Season 4, and it helped cement live events as a core staple in Fortnite's future. The meteor floated above the Island, which indicated to players that it would eventually destroy a major point of interest.
In Chapter 4, the meteor's strike changed Dusty Depot forever by creating a giant crater. It would be interesting to see the meteor hurtle towards the Chapter 1 Island once again, and maybe even destroy a different location this time.
2. The Ice Storm
The Ice King plotline in Season 7 was one of the most in-depth stories in Chapter 1. During this event, the Ice King broke out of his frozen slumber and completely covered the OG Island in a blanket of sparkling snow. The pivotal moment also released a dangerous horde of zombies onto the Island for a limited time, as well as offering rewards to players who completed icy challenges.
It's possible that limited-time rewards could also make a return, but they'd probably be updated in some way to continue exclusivity and give returning fans an incentive to play. Since the Fortnite map is rarely covered entirely by snow, the Ice Storm event would be the perfect way to change up the game, especially if Season 7 returns during the summer.
3. Marshmallow's Concert
The first celebrity concert in the action-packed battle royale, Marshmallow made an appearance during Season 7 of the first chapter. During his concert, fans got to experience all sorts of wacky effects and listen to hit songs like Alone.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Guide - Baymax & Godzilla
The Marshmallow event was much smaller compared to the concerts for Travis Scott or Juice WRLD, but it was still fun to experience and felt especially unique since nothing like it had ever happened in a video game before. Overall, it would be a shame if Marshmallow doesn't repeat his virtual concert, but only time will tell if he returns.
4. Monster VS Mecha
The Monster VS Mecha fight was the highlight of Season 9 for thousands of players. We may receive a similar live event during Chapter 6 featuring Godzilla, so it would be great if all the giant monsters could collide for the ultimate battle on the Fortnite Island.
Epic Games even released emotes to cheer on each of the monstrosities, which allowed you to swear loyalty to your favorite side. Regardless of who you rooted for, it'll be fun to experience the famous fight all over again.
NEXT: Fortnite Chapter 6 Patch Notes – the biggest changes in the new season