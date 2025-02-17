Chess GM Hikaru Joins Team Falcons for Esports World Cup
Chess is seeing a massive influx of attention in the esports world, and a string of organizations are signing talented players ahead of the 2025 Esports World Cup. Streamer and chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura is the latest to announce his participation as a member of Team Falcons. Let's explore everything we know about Hikaru, his move to Team Falcons and how teams are prepping for the 2025 season.
Who is Hikaru?
Hikaru Nakamura, commonly known by his first name Hikaru or his username GMHikaru, is an American Chess Grandmaster, streamer and influencer. Crowned as a Grandmaster in 2003 and an International Master in 2001, he has participated and placed in multiple FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship events. Chess.com recognized Nakamura with their 'Player of the Year' title in 2022 in addition to a 'Tournament Performance of the Year' award for his Fischer Random World Championship win.
Hikaru supplements his tournament performance with a strong online presence. As an influencer, he has collaborated with IShowSpeed, Manny Pacquiao, xQc and more personalities. He has also commentated in Chess.Com's PogChamps streamer tournament. Hikaru has over 2 million followers on Twitch at twitch.tv/gmhikaru.
Hikaru Joins Team Falcons
On February 17, 2025, Saudi Arabian esports organization Team Falcons posted a video on their YouTube page titled "Hikaru Nakamura Joins Team Falcons." In it, the organization announces that Nakamura would be their representative at the Esports World Cup.
Finally, Hikaru states: "I am a Falcon."
Hikaru confirmed this revelation on X.com, where he posted from his official account saying he "very proud and honored to be officially joining [...Team Falcons]." The post has since received over 700 likes, and Team Falcons' official account has offered several supportive replies.
He also posted his own YouTube video explaining his decision to join Falcons
Chess in the Esports World Cup
In Hikaru's original announcement post, he emphasized Team Falcons' status as the 2024 Esports World Cup (EWC) winning team. The organization left last year's event with the highest number of points and overall highest Club Team standing. In 2025, the EWC officially introduced Chess as one of its tournament events.
Esports teams are already scrambling to sign chess talent and ready themselves for participation. Just three days ago, on February 14, 2025, Team Liquid announced it had signed Magnus Carlsen, who is the top-rated chess player of all time and also holds a significant media and content creation presence. In addition, Team Vitality has signed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and LCD Gaming has signed Ding Liren.
Hikaru Nakamura's signing continues this trend and signals that the esports world is keeping a close eye on the chess circuit as 2025 progresses.