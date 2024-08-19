New Bodycam Footage Shows Strange Behavior From Chris Chan During Arrest
New bodycam footage has been released from Chris Chan's internet-breaking 2021 arrest.
Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia on August 1, 2021 following leaked text messages with horrific content. Once known for being a strange Sonic fanfic writer, Chan's texts with a friend revealed that she had been sexually assaulting her own mother, who was 80 and had dementia.
Leaked texts and audio recordings shocked the internet, with Chan explicitly admitting to performing oral sex on the elderly woman. Even in the recordings, Chan admitted that the mother had asked her to stop.
Police moved Barbara into a hospital to get her away from Chan, who was given an Emergency Protection Order. The arrest happened soon after, likely due to the admission of incest, elder abuse, rape, and even stealing money from Barbara's bank account.
Recordings of Chan being arrested starting circulating the internet. Now, new body cam footage shows the arrest from a different perspective.
Bodycam Footage Reveals Chris Chan's Arrest
In the newly released footage, police were stunned when tons of people surrounded them while arresting Chan at the hotel where she was staying while not allowed to be home due to the EPO.
After approaching Chan's hotel room on the second floor, the police officers admit there is a warrant for her arrest. She appears to think about running but after police tell her she will be "tased" she says she will comply but wants to come back "for her things" and put on her shoes.
When asked if someone is in the room with her, Chan claimed that a spirit is in the room but there's nobody there from the same dimension. Throughout the interaction, Chan mentioned her interdimentional relationship with fictional characters like Mewtwo.
But then things became even weirder when police left the room with Chan. Fans and "internet trolls" started surrounding the officers calling out for "Sonichu."
She replied: "I am Chris Chan Sonichu, your Goddess Blue Heart. And I continue to stand strong and I maintain everything with my CWCville, and my Sonichus, and Rosechus, and everybody. I'm keeping good faith and everything is going to work out."
Police seemed utterly in shock that such a strange individual was so infamous online. They even started laughing as they became "surrounded" by people in the parking lot. One called the situation "wild."
“I wasn’t convinced that those were like, internet fans, but that confirms it,” said the cop. "They’re everywhere. I can’t believe it, we’re surrounded. This is the most wild call for service I’ve ever been on.”