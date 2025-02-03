Esports illustrated

Civilization 7 Release Guide: Editions, PC Specs, Dates and more

Scott McCrae

2K Games

It's been 33 years since we were first graced with Sid Meier's Civilization, and all these years later the eve of a new Civ game is a monumental event. Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is making some massive changes to the formula, however, which could turn the entire series on its head. No longer are you bound to a civilization and a leader, you can mix and match this time around, so if you wish to have Harriet Tubman lead Greece to victory, it's possible.

Like most modern releases, Civilization 7 has a number of versions, each of which comes with its own bonuses, dlc, and even release date. So we're breaking down everything you need to know about Civilization 7.

Civilization 7 Release Date

The Civilization 7 release date is set for February 11, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One,
PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

However, 2K is the latest publisher to continue the trend of hiding the actual release date of the game behind a more expensive version. So, for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Founders Edition, the Civilization 7 release date is February 6, 2025, on PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Civilization 7 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Civilization 7 is releasing with three separate editions. Here's what's included in each along with the price.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – $69.99

  • Base Game
  • Tecumseh Leader (Pre-Order Bonus)
  • Shawnee Civilization (Pre-Order Bonus)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Deluxe Edition – $99.99

  • Base Game
  • Tecumseh Leader
  • Shawnee Civilization
  • Five-day early access on February 6, 2025
  • Deluxe content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
  • Crossroads of the World Collection (Two New Leaders, Four new Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Founders Edition – $129.99

  • Base Game
  • Tecumseh Leader
  • Shawnee Civilization
  • Five-day early access on February 6, 2025
  • Deluxe Content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
  • Crossroads of the World Collection (Two New Leaders, Four new Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)
  • Founders Content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
  • Right to Rule Collection (Two New Leaders, Four New Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)

Civilization 7 PC Specs

The following are the official PC Specs for Civilization 7 as found on the game's Steam Page

Civilization 7 PC Specs – Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
  • Processor: Intel i5-4690 / Intel i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20GB available space

Civilization 7 PC Specs – Ec

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20GB available space

The game itself thankfully isn't too demanding (it's releasing for the Nintendo Switch, after all), so a relatively modern PC should have no issues running it.

Next: Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes: How to Redeem February 2025 Promos

Published
Scott McCrae
SCOTT MCCRAE

Home/News