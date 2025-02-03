Civilization 7 Release Guide: Editions, PC Specs, Dates and more
It's been 33 years since we were first graced with Sid Meier's Civilization, and all these years later the eve of a new Civ game is a monumental event. Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is making some massive changes to the formula, however, which could turn the entire series on its head. No longer are you bound to a civilization and a leader, you can mix and match this time around, so if you wish to have Harriet Tubman lead Greece to victory, it's possible.
Like most modern releases, Civilization 7 has a number of versions, each of which comes with its own bonuses, dlc, and even release date. So we're breaking down everything you need to know about Civilization 7.
Civilization 7 Release Date
The Civilization 7 release date is set for February 11, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One,
PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
However, 2K is the latest publisher to continue the trend of hiding the actual release date of the game behind a more expensive version. So, for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Founders Edition, the Civilization 7 release date is February 6, 2025, on PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Civilization 7 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
Civilization 7 is releasing with three separate editions. Here's what's included in each along with the price.
Sid Meier's Civilization VII – $69.99
- Base Game
- Tecumseh Leader (Pre-Order Bonus)
- Shawnee Civilization (Pre-Order Bonus)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Deluxe Edition – $99.99
- Base Game
- Tecumseh Leader
- Shawnee Civilization
- Five-day early access on February 6, 2025
- Deluxe content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
- Crossroads of the World Collection (Two New Leaders, Four new Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Founders Edition – $129.99
- Base Game
- Tecumseh Leader
- Shawnee Civilization
- Five-day early access on February 6, 2025
- Deluxe Content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
- Crossroads of the World Collection (Two New Leaders, Four new Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)
- Founders Content Pack (Two Leader Personas + Deluxe Cosmetics Pack)
- Right to Rule Collection (Two New Leaders, Four New Civilizations, Four New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, Special Cosmetic Bonus)
Civilization 7 PC Specs
The following are the official PC Specs for Civilization 7 as found on the game's Steam Page
Civilization 7 PC Specs – Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel i5-4690 / Intel i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20GB available space
Civilization 7 PC Specs – Ec
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20GB available space
The game itself thankfully isn't too demanding (it's releasing for the Nintendo Switch, after all), so a relatively modern PC should have no issues running it.
Next: Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes: How to Redeem February 2025 Promos