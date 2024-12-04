Kai Cenat Gets NFL Shout Out After Cleveland Browns Interception
Fans of popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat got a nice surprise during the Dec. 2 game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
During a drive in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tipped a pass from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, leading to Greg Newsome II snagging the ball for an interception. To celebrate the achievement, the entire defense rushed to the endzone, found a camera, and played a round of Helmet Game.
What is the Cleveland Brown Kai Cenat Helmet Game Celebration?
Kai Cenat is massively popular on Twitch and YouTube, leading to crossovers with professional athletes like Kyrie Irving and he previously played in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game in February. That popularity clearly extends to the NFL too, with the Cleveland defense recreating the Helmet Game from the streamer’s recent subathon.
Newsome II ran with the ball and sat down in the endzone while his teammates grouped up behind him. Using a towel as a prop, one player hit Newsome II across the helmet before, to which he jumped up and turned around while inspecting everyone.
The Helmet Game is a viral challenge game that has been around for years, where one person sits down while wearing a helmet of some kind and has to guess who among the people behind them is hitting them.
Kai recently brought a ton of attention to this game by featuring it in his Mafiathon 2 subathon, where he and plenty of other people in the room used pool noodles to hit one person wearing a helmet. This included multiple guests like Druski and Kevin Heart, which led to even more viral clips as Kai set an all-time Twitch sub record with his month-long stream.
Most of the online reactions were Kai fans calling this a “goated” move from the Browns and claiming it shows how much influence the streamer has on different parts of entertainment culture.