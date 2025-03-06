Cloak and Dagger Twilight Duo and Lingering Imprint Venom - Marvel Rivals Release Date and Pricing
- New skins for Venom and Cloak & Dagger have been leaked
- The new skin could help push more players toward Venom after his recent buff
- Cloak & Dagger looks like the early pick to be the Lux of Marvel Rivals
The next Marvel Rivals update will add a new event to the game, though players might care more about the fresh skins coming to two of the most heavily played heroes—Venom and Cloak & Dagger.
Cloak & Dagger have been waiting ages for a new skin, and Venom’s new costume is sure to leave its mark. So if you want to snag either the Lingering Imprint or Twilight Duo sets, here is everything you need to know about the cosmetics coming to Marvel Rivals.
Cloak & Dagger - Twilight Duo Skin Release Date and Price
“In the radiant streets of Sicily, shadows and light weave an eternal dance. Cloak and Dagger's Twilight Duo costume captures the contrast of this mystical land - where honor and secrecy intertwine, and the fight for justice is waged in the cover of night.”
An original design pulled from a madia/mobster theme, the Cloak & Dagger - Twilight Duo costume releases on March 6 at 9 pm ET. It will include various additional cosmetics in a bundle and have a permanent place in the store, so you don’t need to rush to purchase it.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 6 at 9pm ET
Price
1,600 Units
Items Included
Twilight Duo Costume
Venom - Lingering Imprint Skin Release Date and Price
“The symbiote leaves its mark once more! The Lingering Imprint costume, first appearing in Venom (2018) #8, unleashes a relentless force within. Venom's ever-evolving power continues to thrive, adapting and imprinting upon those worthy of wielding its might.“
Inspired by the 2018 Venom written by Donny Cates that introduced Knull as the King in Black and God of Symbiotes, players can now take on the appearance of the wicked web-slinger’s more armored physique. Just like the Cloak & Dagger - Twilight Duo costume, Venom’s Lingering Imprint bundle will feature extra cosmetics and be available indefinitely in the store.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 6 at 9pm ET
Price
1,600 Units
Items Included
Lingering Imprint Costume
All the mentioned pricing and details was shared by multiple dataminers, including journalist Miller Ross.
Venom and Cloak & Dagger Esports Meta Impact
Venom has become a more prominent tank in certain parts of the Marvel Rivals meta, especially after getting buffed in Season 1.5’s balance patch. He still only has a 13 percent pick rate across all ranks, which puts him squarely in the middle of the pack alongside Thor and Groot under the likes of Vanguard staples Doctor Strange and Magneto.
Venom’s position has fluctuated lately, but Cloak & Dagger has always been a top Strategist pick in most metas since the game released. Even after receiving some significant reworks for Season 1.5, including longer charge times for her Ultimate and its stacking capabilities, RivalsMeta still shows that C&D is the top healer by pick rate across all ranks, sitting at 46.85 percent, even if it has the second lowest win rate at 47.35 percent.
Costumes don’t really help with meta impact most of the time. However, new cosmetics will likely spike usage rates for a small period of time in competitive and quick matches before things drop back to their usual percentages. With Venom, the extra incentive for top players like the new Sentinels roster to play him on stream could lead to new discoveries and improve his spot in the meta.