Cloud9 Lets It Rip With New Beyblade Collab
Beyblades have dominated schoolyards, parks and playroom floors for years, but soon, they may be coming to esports arenas. Cloud9 has just officially announced a Beyblade collab, and it will reportedly include "co-branded apparel, content, and more." Plus, the 2025 Beyblade X World Championship is on the horizon. Here's everything to know about the partnership, including what it entails and why it's happening now.
Cloud9 x Beyblade? New Collab
On September 10 2025, Cloud9 released an X.com article announcing its official collaboration with the hit toy 'Beyblade.' The deal would extend to both ADK Emotions NY, an American anime and media-focused company, and T-Licensing Inc., a subsidiary of Beyblade's parent toy brand TOMY.
For the uninitiated, Beyblades emerged as iconic toys throughout the 90's and early 00's. They also have a tournament scene behind them, where Beyblade enthusiasts compete in bowl-shaped arenas to knock their enemies' toys out or make them stop spinning.
In the article, Cloud9 confirmed this is not "a traditional licensing deal," saying the venture is instead "built on a collaborative model bridging both esports and anime communities through the spirit of competition, high-energy play, and storytelling."
So, will we get Cloud9 branded Beyblades? Nobody knows, but Cloud9 x Beyblade will reportedly offer "co-branded apparel, content, and more for North American fans and supporters" alongside "competitive digital and live experiences." Beyblades are originally Japanese, but Cloud9 is notably a North American organization, so it seems the pair's partnership will stay within the region.
Beyblade also has an anime, similar to the Pokémon series, where characters battle villains with their Beyblade toys. It's possible the Beyblade collab could reference this alongside its more well-known designs.
Jonathan Tran, Cloud9 Esports' President, wrote:
"At Cloud9, we believe in the power of competition to inspire, connect, and build community - and that’s exactly what BEYBLADE has done for 25 years. Just like esports, BEYBLADE X thrives on passion, strategy, and the thrill of play that brings fans together across the world. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it’s a celebration of the competitive spirit that unites our communities and fuels the imagination of fans worldwide. We’re excited to bring that same energy to life by merging Cloud9’s esports legacy with BEYBLADE X’s thrilling stories.”
This collaboration also precedes the 2025 BEYBLADE X World Championship, the toy's largest tournament. Like many esports, Beyblade competition has an in-depth ruleset, classes like "Attack", "Defense" and "Stamina" and an established meta.
Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has emerged as a key North American organization. The team was originally involved in League of Legends, but has since branched out to include additional titles like Call of Duty, Rainbow Six and VALORANT. Cloud9 also notably won the Counter-Strike 2018 Boston Major on its home turf.
Cloud9's Beyblade partnership is part of a growing esports org trend. Another NA team, Sentinels, recently announced a similar Haiyku! collab as VALORANT Champions approaches. These collabs open up another (sometimes more sustainable and consistent) revenue source outside of tournament events and generally offer fans new ways to interact with and support their favorite pros.