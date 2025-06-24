Cloud9 Ends 11 Year Relationship with Mang0 After Mario Kart Controversy
Following multiple instances of inappropriate physical actions during an event, Cloud9 has officially dropped Joseph "Mang0" Marquez, ending an 11 year sponsorship.
The announcement came on June 23, following two days of backlash toward Mang0 after he made multiple inappropriate actions toward other creators, including multiple women, during Ludwig Aghren’s Beerio Kart World Cup. This led to Ludwig banning Mang0 from all future Mogul Moves events, and has now resulted in Cloud9 ending one of the longest partnerships in esports history.
Why Did Cloud9 Drop Mang0?
According to Cloud9, an internal evaluation was held over the last few days regarding the drunken harassment situation involving Mang0, with the ultimate decision being to release him from the organization.
“Regardless of tenure or accomplishments, the behavior demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organizations core values,” Cloud9’s statement reads. “We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct. Our primary focus remains fostering a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for everyone associated with Cloud9.”
Cloud9’s message ends with the team wishing Mang0 the best in what he does next, but also closes the chapter on an 11 year partnership that began in May 2014.
Mang0’s Response to Being Released by Cloud9
Not long after Cloud9’s public statement, Mang0 posted his own response, acknowledging that the entire situation was brought on by his actions and further apologizing and saying he will likely be offline for a chunk of time following the decisions being made.
“C9 dropping me. Probably getting banned from tourneys. Fucking shit man. No one to blame but myself but man, never thought I could hit this low,” Mang0 said. “Probably won’t hear from me for a while. I’m sorry everyone. Wish I was better. I had it all and fucking tossed it in the trashcan.”
Mang0 mentioned the possibility of being banned from other tourneys, meaning some TOs may have already started talking about additional actions against the player due to his behavior.