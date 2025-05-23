Combo Breaker 2025 - Full Schedule, All Games, and More
Combo Breaker 2025 is here, and the legendary fighting game event is celebrating 10 years of action with three full days of games, gauge, and glory.
Running from May 23 to 25 out of Schaumburg, Illinois, all of the biggest names in fighting games are ready to duke it out across more than 20 different titles, including Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and one of the biggest Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brackets to date. There is a lot to keep up with if you want to catch all of your favorite players and games, so here is an overview of Combo Breaker 2025 so you don’t miss a set.
Combo Breaker 2025 - Full List of Tournament Games
Combo Breaker 2025 features a full lineup of 24 games, including the event’s classic Mystery Tournament, but not additional side brackets running in the venue. These will be running throughout the weekend, with finals for all major titles taking place on May 25.
For most games that run on a competitive circuit, such as Street Fighter 6, the winners of each event will get a direct invite to the finals for those tournament series. That means whoever wins SF6 at Combo Breaker will instantly qualify for Capcom Cup 12, for example.
Combo Breaker is also a qualifying event for the Esports World Cup 2025 for select games too. The top two players in SF6, top three from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and top four from Tekken 8 will all qualify for the EWC.
Here is a the full tournament game lineup for Combo Breaker 2025:
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]
- Mortal Kombat 1
- King of Fighters XV
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Killer Instinct
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Vampire Savior
- Mortal Kombat X
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Rivals of Aether II
- Chicago’s Famous Mystery Tournament
Combo Breaker 2025 - Full Schedule and Stream Details
With various programming starting at 10am CT from May 23 to 25, Combo Breaker will have live coverage of all 24 tournaments, and some side events, running live on Twitch and some YouTube channels.
Games
Stream
Street Fighter 6
Tekken 8
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Guilty Gear Strive
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]
Killer Instinct/Virtua Fighter/Mortal Kombat X
Mortal Kombat 1/Rivals of Aether II
Marvel vs Capcom 3
Smash Bros.
Street Fighter III/VS/SF II
Mystery Tournament
Suppose a game you are looking for isn’t listed above. Then you can take a glance at the official Combo Breaker schedule graphic, which includes color-coordinated locations showing which part of the brackets for each game are being broadcast on what channel. You can also search Combo Breaker on YouTube to see who is re-streaming.
If you want to see highlights from every game, you can keep up with them on the official Combo Breaker Twitter feed. The social team posts clips and updates on the various games, along with specific links to watch the action live.
Combo Breaker 2025 - Esports Impact
Combo Breaker is widely considered the starting point of the summer circuit for many sections of the fighting game community, as it kicks off the gauntlet for major players who plan to attend it, CEO, and Evo over a roughly three-month span. This means, for some players, it is the first time they will be attending a major outside of something hosted by a game’s publisher for the year.
Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, various SNK titles, Mortal Kombat 1, Guilty Gear Strive, and many more all use Combo Breaker as a proving ground for top talent. As previously mentioned, some of those games even hand out direct invites to their World Championship events to players who take the CB title. That, along with the often sizable prize pool for larger games, tends to bring out the best in the competition.
Combo Breaker is also historically one of the biggest events of the year for older or smaller fighting games, since the team hosts more official brackets than most other majors. Whether it be something like Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 or a classic title like Super Street Fighter II Turbo, CB is the perfect place to highlight every part of the FGC.