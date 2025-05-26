Esports illustrated

Combo Breaker 2025 - Full Results Recap, Tekken 8 DLC Reveal, and More

  • Combo Breaker had some wild results this year! Including multiple title defenses.
  • Catch up on all the must-see events, like the Mystery Tournament.
  • Tekken 8 and Rivals II showed off new characters.

Cale Michael

Screenshot via Combo Breaker

Combo Breaker celebrated its 10th year in the fighting game community this year, and the competition on display lived up to the legacy that the event has built during that time. 

From May 23 to 25, players from around the world gathered to battle on a stage or in the streets, depending on the game, across major, niche, and classic titles in the FGC. With over 20 official brackets, side tournaments, and even some special exhibition matches, you may have missed a lot if you weren’t tuned into the action. 

  1. Combo Breaker 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings
  2. Armor King Returns With New Tekken 8 DLC Reveal at Combo Breaker 2025
  3. Rivals of Aether II Confirms Next Free DLC Character Coming in July

Combo Breaker 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings

Combo Breaker 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results

After years of grinding and solid placements, Shin "Leshar" Moon-sup finally has a major title under his belt, completing an incredible lower bracket run with a 3-2 grand finals victory over FGC veteran Hiromiki "Itabashi Zangief" Kumada to win Street Fighter 6 at Combo Breaker. 

This is a massive victory for Leshar, who only began traveling for competitions in 2023. His run includes wins over GO1, Bonchan, EndingWalker, and Dual Kevin in the top eight alone while rotating between Mai and Ed. This win also nets him a direct invite to Capcom Cup 11.

Placement

Player

First

Leshar

Second

Itabashi Zangief

Third

Dual Kevin

Fourth

EndingWalker

Fifth

Blaz
Bonchan

Seventh

JAK
GO1

Combo Breaker 2025 - Tekken 8 Results

There was a lot of interesting Tekken being played at Combo Breaker this year, but Han "Mulgold" Jae-gyun taking home the gold in Tekken 8 while beating two demons of the game in ATIF and Knee was the cherry on top after his second-place finish at Evo Japan 2025.

While Mulgold’s win netted him the top prize and 560 points toward the Tekken World Tour for this season, he, ATIF, and Knee are already slated to compete at the Esports World Cup. As a result, the three invites to the event were given to the remaining players in the top eight who did not already have one.

Placement

Player

First

Mulgold

Second

ATIF

Third

Knee

Fourth

Edge

Fifth

PINYA
Arslan Ash

Seventh

LowHigh
Rangchu

Combo Breaker 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results

In the debut major for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves since the game’s launch, GO1 showed his multi-game mastery yet again, taking 12 straight rounds and the title of Combo Breaker champion after dropping into the lower bracket early in top eight.

His victory-clinching run included wins over Fenritti and RB, a revenge 3-1 series over NYChrisG, and two straight 3-0 sweeps over SNK legend Reynald in the grand finals. This title also secured him one of the first invites to compete at the SNK World Championship 2025.

Placement

Player

First

GO1

Second

Reynald

Third

NYChrisG

Fourth

RB

Fifth

ZJZ
Fenritti

Seventh

GamerBee
POONGKO

Combo Breaker 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results

Claire "UMISHO" Harrison has now won a Guilty Gear Strive bracket at each of the big three FGC events: Evo, CEO, and now Combo Breaker. Her win at CB came in the form of a big comeback, beating Paragon’s relative upcomer Jack 3-1 in two consecutive games in grand finals after she lost to him in the upper bracket finals. 

Her win here snags the Strive vet a spot at the 2025/26 ARC World Tour Finals.

Placement

Player

First

UMISHO

Second

Jack

Third

NitroNY

Fourth

Kshuewhatdamoo

Fifth

SQ
Hotashi

Seventh

Lord Knight
Razzo

Combo Breaker 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Results

Xerom's first big win since CEOtaku in December nets them a trip to the 2025/26 ARC World Tour Finals.

Placement

Player

First

Xerom

Second

Zane

Third

Monarch

Fourth

Elsa

Fifth

Ryazo
Insurgent

Seventh

Kazunkai
BlueSkyGuyBSG

Combo Breaker 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II Results

Izayah "BigBlack" Davis defended his Under Night In-Birth II title at Combo Breaker 2025, earning back-to-back titles with a reset 3-1 over knotts in grand finals.

Placement

Player

First

BigBlack

Second

knotts

Third

Snappy

Fourth

yonachu

Fifth

Silic0n
twang

Seventh

riodan!
Rikir

Combo Breaker 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results

Years of endless competition have finally paid off for SonicFox, as they finally hoisted a Combo Breaker title for a Mortal Kombat game this year. 

Despite having multiple Combo Breaker titles to their name, securing a tight double 3-2 reset win over Rewind in the grand finals this year to take Mortal Kombat 1 is the first victory for the storied fighting game player at the event. The curse is finally lifted, even if it came at an awkward time for MK1 as a whole.

Placement

Player

First

SonicFox

Second

Rewind

Third

VideoGamezYo

Fourth

FaysalKombat

Fifth

Bandionz
TheMightyUnjust

Seventh

Dyloch
Han Rashid

Combo Breaker 2025 - Other Top Tournament Results

Armor King Returns With New Tekken 8 DLC Reveal at Combo Breaker 2025

As for reveals, Combo Breaker was a bit light this year since we are wrapping up several ongoing seasons of content, or already saw some big drops at Evo Japan. However, Tekken 8 did drop that Armor King is the next returning fighter coming to the game this Fall.

Bandai Namco also confirmed that Fahkumram will be released for the game on July 7 for early access players and in full on July 10. This means the character will be playable for Evo 2025.

Rivals of Aether II Confirms Next Free DLC Character Coming in July

Rivals of Aether II also had an announcement to drop at Combo Breaker, revealing that Absa will be joining the game's roster on July 1. The Storm Architect will be the game's third and DLC fighter and will be avialable for free.

