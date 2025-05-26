Combo Breaker 2025 - Full Results Recap, Tekken 8 DLC Reveal, and More
- Combo Breaker had some wild results this year! Including multiple title defenses.
- Catch up on all the must-see events, like the Mystery Tournament.
- Tekken 8 and Rivals II showed off new characters.
Combo Breaker celebrated its 10th year in the fighting game community this year, and the competition on display lived up to the legacy that the event has built during that time.
From May 23 to 25, players from around the world gathered to battle on a stage or in the streets, depending on the game, across major, niche, and classic titles in the FGC. With over 20 official brackets, side tournaments, and even some special exhibition matches, you may have missed a lot if you weren’t tuned into the action.
Combo Breaker 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings
Combo Breaker 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results
After years of grinding and solid placements, Shin "Leshar" Moon-sup finally has a major title under his belt, completing an incredible lower bracket run with a 3-2 grand finals victory over FGC veteran Hiromiki "Itabashi Zangief" Kumada to win Street Fighter 6 at Combo Breaker.
This is a massive victory for Leshar, who only began traveling for competitions in 2023. His run includes wins over GO1, Bonchan, EndingWalker, and Dual Kevin in the top eight alone while rotating between Mai and Ed. This win also nets him a direct invite to Capcom Cup 11.
Placement
Player
First
Leshar
Second
Itabashi Zangief
Third
Dual Kevin
Fourth
EndingWalker
Fifth
Blaz
Seventh
JAK
Combo Breaker 2025 - Tekken 8 Results
There was a lot of interesting Tekken being played at Combo Breaker this year, but Han "Mulgold" Jae-gyun taking home the gold in Tekken 8 while beating two demons of the game in ATIF and Knee was the cherry on top after his second-place finish at Evo Japan 2025.
While Mulgold’s win netted him the top prize and 560 points toward the Tekken World Tour for this season, he, ATIF, and Knee are already slated to compete at the Esports World Cup. As a result, the three invites to the event were given to the remaining players in the top eight who did not already have one.
Placement
Player
First
Mulgold
Second
ATIF
Third
Knee
Fourth
Edge
Fifth
PINYA
Seventh
LowHigh
Combo Breaker 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results
In the debut major for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves since the game’s launch, GO1 showed his multi-game mastery yet again, taking 12 straight rounds and the title of Combo Breaker champion after dropping into the lower bracket early in top eight.
His victory-clinching run included wins over Fenritti and RB, a revenge 3-1 series over NYChrisG, and two straight 3-0 sweeps over SNK legend Reynald in the grand finals. This title also secured him one of the first invites to compete at the SNK World Championship 2025.
Placement
Player
First
GO1
Second
Reynald
Third
NYChrisG
Fourth
RB
Fifth
ZJZ
Seventh
GamerBee
Combo Breaker 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results
Claire "UMISHO" Harrison has now won a Guilty Gear Strive bracket at each of the big three FGC events: Evo, CEO, and now Combo Breaker. Her win at CB came in the form of a big comeback, beating Paragon’s relative upcomer Jack 3-1 in two consecutive games in grand finals after she lost to him in the upper bracket finals.
Her win here snags the Strive vet a spot at the 2025/26 ARC World Tour Finals.
Placement
Player
First
UMISHO
Second
Jack
Third
NitroNY
Fourth
Kshuewhatdamoo
Fifth
SQ
Seventh
Lord Knight
Combo Breaker 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Results
Xerom's first big win since CEOtaku in December nets them a trip to the 2025/26 ARC World Tour Finals.
Placement
Player
First
Xerom
Second
Zane
Third
Monarch
Fourth
Elsa
Fifth
Ryazo
Seventh
Kazunkai
Combo Breaker 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II Results
Izayah "BigBlack" Davis defended his Under Night In-Birth II title at Combo Breaker 2025, earning back-to-back titles with a reset 3-1 over knotts in grand finals.
Placement
Player
First
BigBlack
Second
knotts
Third
Snappy
Fourth
yonachu
Fifth
Silic0n
Seventh
riodan!
Combo Breaker 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results
Years of endless competition have finally paid off for SonicFox, as they finally hoisted a Combo Breaker title for a Mortal Kombat game this year.
Despite having multiple Combo Breaker titles to their name, securing a tight double 3-2 reset win over Rewind in the grand finals this year to take Mortal Kombat 1 is the first victory for the storied fighting game player at the event. The curse is finally lifted, even if it came at an awkward time for MK1 as a whole.
Placement
Player
First
SonicFox
Second
Rewind
Third
VideoGamezYo
Fourth
FaysalKombat
Fifth
Bandionz
Seventh
Dyloch
Combo Breaker 2025 - Other Top Tournament Results
Armor King Returns With New Tekken 8 DLC Reveal at Combo Breaker 2025
As for reveals, Combo Breaker was a bit light this year since we are wrapping up several ongoing seasons of content, or already saw some big drops at Evo Japan. However, Tekken 8 did drop that Armor King is the next returning fighter coming to the game this Fall.
Bandai Namco also confirmed that Fahkumram will be released for the game on July 7 for early access players and in full on July 10. This means the character will be playable for Evo 2025.
Rivals of Aether II Confirms Next Free DLC Character Coming in July
Rivals of Aether II also had an announcement to drop at Combo Breaker, revealing that Absa will be joining the game's roster on July 1. The Storm Architect will be the game's third and DLC fighter and will be avialable for free.