The Complete Silksong Timeline: The True Path Of Pain
Being a Silksong fan, I have been through an absolute circus for the last few years. Wearing the clown wig and the makeup as armour and battlepaint, me and millions of other Hollow Knight enthusiasts waited and waited as Team Cherry maintained complete silence. Every bit of information that managed to leak from nooks and crannies felt like a morsel of food to a starved survivor.
However, the worst is behind us; Silksong is real, and it has an official release date. Whether you are a veteran looking to relive the days or a new follower who jumped on the hype boat, this complete and detailed timeline will give you the story of the chaotic journey the fans went through during the six-year-long development of Hollow Knight: Silksong.
The Complete Development Timeline Of Hollow Knight Silksong
This timeline is inspired by Pranav G aka GMP's and Apolo's Silksong Timeline.
2019
February 2019
- 14 February: Silksong is announced on YouTube and Kickstarter
- 15 February: Steam page for Silksong is created.
- 16 February: Silksong sample music track removed from the official website for unknown reasons.
March 2019
- 19 March: Mini Silksong Update with a late anniversary celebration blog post.
April 2019
- 26 April: Silksong will release within the next fiscal year claims Nintendo.
May 2019: No News.
June 2019
- 11 June: Nintendo Direct at E3 2019 features Silksong.
- 12 June: Playable Silksong demo in the Nintendo Switch section of E3 2019.
- 13 June: Silksong demo released on Nintendo YouTube channel.
- 25 June: Team Cherry publishes a post-E3 wrap blog post.
July 2019: No News.
August 2019: No News.
September 2019
- 18 September: A June 12, 2020 released date revealed by Steam page bug.
October 2019
- 10 October: PAX Australia announces a playable Silksong demo.
- 28 October: New assets updated on Silksong Steam page.
November 2019: No News.
December 2019
- 13 December: Team Cherry posts a holiday sign-off blog post.
2020
January 2020
- 20 January: Nintendo once again claims Silksong will release within the next fiscal year.
- 26 January: Reddit user u/big_boi878 ('Seth') talks to Team Cherry, he was suffering from
- 31 January: u/big_boi878 talks to Team Cherry again.
Ewing sarcoma (type of cancer) and "wished" to speak with Silksong developers.
February 2020
- 04 February: u/big_boi878 is offered a chance to create a character for Silksong.
March 2020: No News.
April 2020
- 02 April: u/big_boi878 shares his character will be a boss character named Seth in the game.
May 2020: No News.
June 2020
- 15 June: Matthew Griffin, aka Leth, posts a zip file on Hollow Knight Discord with info about a new NPC called 'Huntress'.
- 22 June: He again reveals a new NPC called 'Grindle'.
- 29 June: Another NPC called 'The Caravan' was revealed by Leth.
July 2020
- 05 July: 'Seth' is revealed by Leth.
August 2020: No News.
- 21 August: Silksong Logo featured in Nintendo Indie World infographic.
September 2020: No News.
October 2020: No News.
November 2020
- 30 November: Team Cherry replies to Kickstarter about the lack of updates.
December 2020
- 13 December: New Edge Magazine tease features Hornet's head.
- 24 December: Edge Magazine confirmed to have new Silksong details.
- 31 December: New issue of Edge Magazine released.
2021
January 2021: No News.
- 16 January: Daily Silksong News YouTube channel is created (Daily Silksong News 1).
February 2021: No News.
March 2021: No News.
April 2021: No News.
May 2021: No News.
June 2021: No News.
July 2021: No News.
August 2021: No News.
September 2021
- 14 September: Nvidia leak revealed a alleged release date of February 15, 2022.
October 2021: No News.
November 2021: No News.
December 2021: No News.
2022
January 2022: No News.
- 23 January: A moderator of r/HollowKnight shares there is little chance of Silksong's release this year.
February 2022: No News.
March 2022
- 15 March: Hornet's voice actor Makoto Koji finishes voicing Silksong.
April 2022
- 30 April: Team Cherry shares their thoughts on Silksong's win at the Unity Awards 2021.
May 2022: No News.
June 2022
- 12 June: A new Silksong trailer revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.
- 13 June: Xbox confirms a 12-month release window.
- 14 June: Xbox Games Showcase clips extended.
- 16 June: The extended clips of Silksong footage by Xbox get's 'privated' on YouTube.
July 2022: No News.
August 2022: No News.
September 2022
- 16 September: Silksong confirmed for PS4 and PS5.
- 17 September: New screenshots added to the Silksong PlayStation Store.
October 2022
- 29 October: Named Silksong screenshots found on the Xbox Wire website.
November 2022: No News.
December 2022: No News.
2023
January 2023: No News.
February 2023
- 02 February: Silksong eShop metadata, Xbox blog posts, and new trademarks.
March 2023: No News.
April 2023: No News.
May 2023
- 10 May: Silksong delay confirmed by Matthew Griffin (Leth) on Twitter.
June 2023
- 29 June: Name for Hornet's familiar tool 'Cogfly' revealed.
July 2023
- 22 July: Ari Gibson interacts with fan at AVCon.
August 2023: No News.
September 2023
- 22 September: Minor update for Steam page.
October 2023: No News.
November 2023: No News.
December 2023
- 13 December: Clip names extracted from Silksong trailer Metadata
2024
January 2024: No News.
February 2024: No News.
March 2024
- 17 March: new insight says Silksong will be released before Crowsworn.
April 2024
- 02 April: New Microsoft Store page for Silksong.
- 04 April: Age ratings confirmed for Silksong.
May 2024: No News.
June 2024
- 07 June: Silksong leaked to be featured at SGF
July 2024: No News.
August 2024: No News.
September 2024: No News.
October 2024: No News.
November 2024: No News.
December 2024: No News.
2025
January 2025
- 16 January: William Pellen's tweet hints towards a potential ARG.
- 18 January: Leth confirms there is no ARG.
- 23 January: Reddit user claims they are a VA for Team Cherry VA and hints that a 2025 release date is highly possible.
February 2025: No News.
March 2025
- 18 March: A new ID@Xbox article hints towards Silksong.
- 24 March: New copyright information, library images, and NVIDIA GeForce Now entry added to the Steam page of Silksong.
April 2025
- 02 April: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct confirms 2025 release date.
- 07 April: New Silksong screenshots from Nintendo Japan eShop.
- 08 April: Silksong confirmed for Switch 1 & 2.
- 09 April: Teawm Cherry shares that Kickstarter backers will receive their keys through email.
- 18 April: Silksong trailer removed from Steam page due to a bug.
- 28 April: Nintendo Magazine confirms Silksong for 2025.
- 29 April: old screenshot and Hornet spritesheet appear on ACIM Instagram.
- 30 April: Nintendo emails to subscribers further confirms Silksong for 2025.
May 2025
- 01 May: IGN blog post revealed Hornet's partial sprite sheet.
- 17 May: Silksong to be released after June 6.
- 20 May: Nintendo eShop added a new Silksong icon.
June 2025
- 03 June: New background changes to the Steam page.
- 06 June: Support for MacOS and Linux added to the Steam Page.
- 08 June: ROG Xbox Ally Reveal Trailer heavily features Silksong.
- 10 June: Silksong website adds PS4 and Nintendo Switch 2
- 25 June: Leth gets added as a collaborator to the Silksong Kickstarter page.
- 30 June: New post by ACMI features updates and a Hornet Sprite Sheet.
July 2025
- 03 July: A promo video shared by ACMI for the Game Worlds exhibition pre-sale, a new 'Silksong Stash' bundle with a 64-page magazine will be on sale on ACMI's website.
- 28 July: A new playable at Gamescom 2025 confirmed by Xbox confirms for PC and ROG Xbox Ally.
August 2025
- 07 August: Nintendo Switch booth at Gamescom confirmed featuring Silksong demo.
- 18 August: Geoff Keighley tweet hints Silksong at Gamescom Opening Live.
- 19 August: Official Team Cherry tweet about special Silksong announcement premiering in 48 hours on YouTube.
- 20 August: Silksong demo playable at Gamescom.
- 21 August: Silksong release date revealed as September 4, 2025.
- 22 August: Updated Silksong Steam page.
- 24 August: Leth confirms he, alongside the No Eyes voice actress, are back in the cast as VAs.
- 25 August: Alternate release trailer released on PlayStation Store.
- 27 August: Image files updated on Steam.
September 2025
- 04 September: Official Silksong Release Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Esports Impact
While it hasn't been a full seven years, 2XKO fans have been experiencing a similar waiting/gaslighting/mourning/hype period for half a decade as they pray that the future of fighting game esports promised by Riot Games will come to pass. Players will finally get their hands on a real, nearly-complete build of that game just a few days after Silksong finally becomes really, truly real.
Both games have enormous hype to live up to - nearly insurmountable levels of expectation. In a stacked September Silksong is likely to be one of the most sold, most played, and most viewed games - likely breaking some indie game records. The speedrunning community will coalesce like it never has before. We are going to be in a post-SIlksong release era for gaming, speedrunning, and competitive gaming content in just a few short days.