Concord Release Guide — System Requirements, Preload Options, How to Play Early
Another FPS is coming, this time in the form of free gunners from different planets clashing in space and using unique sci fi weapons to take each other down. If the gameplay you've seen has excited you, here's all you need to know to play Concord right when it drops.
When Is the Concord Release Date?
Concord is coming out on August 23, 2024. The game is available for PlayStation 5 and PC, including the Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with 16 character skins and a Monarch Pack.
Can You Pre-Order Concord?
Concord is currently available for pre-order. You can buy it on Steam or the PlayStation Store.
How to Play Concord Early
You will be able to start playing Concord early if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. This version not only comes with exclusive cosmetics but 75-hour early access to the game. This will let you play the game ahead of its release date.
Concord Minimum Requirements
If you're playing Concord on PC, here are the requirements for playing the game fluidly and without lag for a competitively viable experience:
Minimum:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
Recommended:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Performance:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Concord Storage Requirements
For PC, the storage requirements are 30 GB. On PlayStation 5, the storage requirements are the same at 30 GB. This is quite small compared to other shooters, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reportedly taking up 300 GB. Still, if you don't have 30 GB, make sure to clear some space for Concord or it won't start downloading on the release date.
Can You Preload Concord?
Preloading a game means that you start downloading it ahead of the release time so that it's completely ready to play right when the game is dropped. You can do that with Concord but there's a twist — you can only do so if you have the beta. Download the beta on PlayStation 5 or PC to get the option to preload the game ahead of August 23.