Concord Is Actually a Dead Game — Sales Ceased Immediately

Concord sales have been ceased immediately and full refunds are on the way.

Olivia Richman

Concord is shutting down.

Sony has just announced that it's taking Concord off the PlayStation Store. This follows the game getting hammered by negative reviews and notoriously having abysmal sales. After launching on PS5 and PC on August 23, the game didn't even reach 25,000 copies sold. The player peak on Steam never passed 700, which was even more shocking.

“We have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players,” Concord Game Director Ryan Ellis stated in a PlayStation blog post.

Not only is the game ceasing sales immediately, but anyone who purchased Concord is getting a full refund.

Concord Dies as Deadlock Rises

Gamers have actually applauded Sony for this decision, stating that the game looked and felt very bad. Others commented that it was "dead on arrival" and should have been free to play like its competitors.

Around the same time that Concord launched, gamers shifted focus to Deadlock and Spectre Divide, two free-to-play games that are getting rave reviews from players and streamers. While Deadlock is just invite only, the Valve game has been reaching astronomical player counts and getting positive feedback all around.

It may have taken eight years to make Concord, but the game only lasted 10 days before it died.

