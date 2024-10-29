Concord Isn't Coming Back as Sony Shuts Firewalk Studios
Concord has gone down as one of the biggest debacles in recent gaming history. The game launched on PS5 and PC back in August before shutting down a mere two weeks later. However, when the game was shut down it was to "explore options, including those that will better reach our players," according to the Game Director Ryan Ellis. This led players to assume the game would return as a free-to-play or in some revamped state somwhere down the line.
As it turns out, two weeks is all Concord is ever getting. Sony has not only announced that Concord is being sunset and won't be returning, but that the game's developer Firewalk Studios is being shut down too. "After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio." head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said in an internal email posted on the Sony website.
However, Hulst continued by maintaining that Sony's live service push is still going following Concord's issues. "The PvP first-person shooter genre is a competitive space that’s continuously evolving, and unfortunately, we did not hit our targets with this title. We will take the lessons learned from Concord and continue to advance our live service capabilities to deliver future growth in this area. "
Shortly after this was announced, Firewalk Studios posted a statement on Twitter as a final goodbye. The message ran down a list of the studio's achievements from 2018 to now, capping off "And ultimately ship and deliver a great FPS experience to players- even if it landed much more narrowly than hoped against a heavily consolidated market." While Firewalk mentions that some aspects of the Concord IP "didn’t land as we hoped", it continues, saying "the idea of putting new things into the world is critical to pushing the medium forward."