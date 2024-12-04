Counter-Strike 2's Shanghai Major: How to Watch, schedule, teams
Counter-Strike 2's latest S-tier tournament is in full swing. The event features a fresh location, a new sponsor and the most talented Counter-Strike pros. Here's everything fans need to know about the Counter-Strike 2 Perfect World Shanghai Major, its format, where to watch and more.
Counter-Strike 2: Perfect World Shanghai Major
The Perfect World Shanghai Major is an S-Tier Counter-Strike 2 tournament. It is the first Counter-Strike Major sponsored by Perfect World, a Chinese media and entertainment company. The event will take place in Shanghai, China in the city's World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center and the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, which previously hosted League of Legends tournaments in 2016 and 2017.
Counter-Strike 2's parent company Valve also sponsors the tournament as it is an official Major Championship. It has a 1,125,000 USD prize pool and features 24 qualifying pro teams from Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. Winning a major like the Shanghai Major is the highest distinction a Counter-Strike pro player can achieve.
Related Article: Every 2024 Esports Awards Winner
Perfect World Shanghai Major Teams:
- G2 Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Team Vitality
- Team Spirit
- MOUZ
- FaZe Clan
- HEROIC
- 3DMAX
- FURIA Esports
- Virtus.pro
- Team Liquid
- Complexity Gaming
- BIG
- Fnatic
- The MongolZ
- paiN Gaming
- GamerLegion
- MIBR
- Cloud9
- FlyQuest
- Passion UA
- Wildcard
- Rare Atom
- Imperial Esports
Perfect World Shanghai Major Schedule and Format
The Perfect World Shanghai Major will stretch from November 30 to December 15 2024. It will include three stages: Opening, Elimination and Playoffs.
- Opening Stage: Includes 16 teams in a Swiss System format. Runs from November 30 to December 3 2024.
- Elimination Stage: Includes 16 teams with the top 8 teams from the Opening Stage; Swiss System. Runs from December 5 to 8 2024.
- Playoff Stage: Includes the top eight teams overall. All matches are Best-of-3. Runs from December 12 to 15 2024.
The major has a limited map pool, and only Ancient, Anubis, Dust II, Inferno, Mirage, Nuke and Vertigo are in rotation during the competition.
Where to Watch the Counter-Strike 2: Perfect World Shanghai Major Tournament
Counter-Strike esports fans can watch the Shanghai Major on several platforms. The 2024 Perfect World Shanghai Major will be live on Twitch and YouTube. European tournament organizer PGL Esports is streaming games on the company's official Twitch and YouTube channels.
There are also plenty of viewing options for those who prefer streams with reactions and commentary. Several well-known Counter-Strike influencers including fl0m, ArrowCS and Gaules are streaming watch parties and reacting to the event.
Additional streams are available in multiple languages. Here's a quick list:
Shanghai Major 2024 Twitch Streams:
- English: PGL
- Ukrainian: cs2_maincast
- Russian: betboom_cs_a
- Chinese: PWRDEsports1
- French: MGG_FR
- Spanish: RTP Arena CS:GO