Counter-Strike Legend s1mple Shocks Everyone with New Team Reveal
For nearly a decade, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev has represented Natus Vincere (NaVi) on the international Counter-Strike stage. Everything changed today after a fresh announcement flashbanged fans' timelines: NaVi has just revealed s1mple's departure following the 2025 Austin Major. Here's a recap of what we know so far, and what this means for Counter-Strike esports.
Why is s1mple Leaving NaVi? "Several Transfer Offers"
On Monday, July 28 2025, Natus Vincere made a vital esports announcement. After 9 years, star player Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev will soon depart the organization.
The reveal included an accompanying publication clarifying the team's reasoning and alleging s1mple has received "several transfer offers":
"Following BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025, we received several transfer offers for s1mple, all of which were submitted to him for consideration.
Today, we want to announce that after 9 years with the club, s1mple is leaving Natus Vincere. We are incredibly grateful to Oleksandr for the journey we traveled together, for countless trophies and a phenomenal 2021, with victories at PGL Major Stockholm, Intel Grand Slam, and other key events, for unforgettable emotions and match highlights that will forever remain in the hearts of fans.
As part of NAVI, s1mple became HLTV.org's best player of the year three times and earned 21 MVP medals — the GOAT, with a career that has inspired many young, talented players, who have since made it to the Tier 1 scene themselves."
What Does This Mean for Counter-Strike Esports?
s1mple is, undeniably, one of the most influential names in Counter-Strike history. With Major and Grand Slam wins, over 20 HLTV titles and illustrious career accomplishments, he has built an ongoing legacy that extends beyond just one game into the general esports sphere.
Many netizens speculated that s1mple's transfer could be related to his recent loan to FaZe Clan. The organization struck up a deal with NaVi to acquire him for the entirety of the 2025 Austin Major, where its lineup performed relatively well after several significant changes. After 2 years off the battlefield, s1mple still made the game look simple, qualified with FaZe for the Playoffs and progressed through several stages.
Esports Illustrated spoke to s1mple's teammate EliGE before the Major. Notably, EliGE shared positive experiences about s1mple's performance on FaZe, expressing enthusiasm about the new roster's potential and sharing that the two worked closely together.
When asked if he sees a long-term future for himself on FaZe and whether he wants s1mple to remain on the roster, EliGE said, "I definitely would hope so for both." He also called s1mple "the spark that put us on a different path" and stated, "I think it’s been a really good shift in the team, I felt more comfortable as soon as simple came in."
FaZe isn't the only team NaVi has loaned s1mple to. In 2024, Team Falcons snagged him for a 3-month period in an effort to bolster its struggling roster. But no one expected S1mple to end up on the team he revealed today.
S1mple Joins BC Game, CS Community Stunned
While there were plenty of tier 1 teams that fans expected S1mple to land on, no one was prepared for today's announcement. According to their own Twitter account, BC Game's best ranking is Top 14 EU. The organization is brand new to the Counter-Strike space and based on the crypto betting site BC Game. It formed its first roster in 2024 and finished 13-16 at the IEM Dallas tournament earlier this year, ironically losing 0-2 to FaZe Clan.
While the community was stunned by S1mple's decision, the CS legend took to Twitter to explain his reasoning.
He alleges that BC Game is serious about contending for the top of CS. "One wise man said - if you want to comeback on the tier 1 scene - you need to join a tier 3 team," S1mple wrote. "I haven't done anything for 2 years, it's time to change that, can't waste/lose game time sitting on bench."
At time of writing, Liquipedia lists two other members of the BC Game roster, pr1metapz and nexa.