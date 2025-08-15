"Always Worth the 1-Day Ban" CourageJD Weighs in on the Battlefield 6 Catgirl Cheating Conspiracy
One of the biggest controversies surrounding the Battlefield 6 Beta preview is undoubtedly the cheating scandal involving Twitch VTuber streamer RileyCS. After being accused of cheating and providing a handcam stream (which sparked even more contention), Riley was banned and later unbanned from Twitch after 24 hours.
Since then, many influencers and pro players have come out either defending or condemning the VTuber, speculating whether or not she was cheating. And now, YouTuber Devin Nash has jumped into the mix on X. Instead of debating about Riley's shots, he pointed out the streamer's soaring viewer count, claiming that perhaps the ordeal is a stunt and the VTuber is a "diabolical marketer."
100Thieves Co-Owner CouRage doubled down on Devin's analysis, not only backing up his statement but also supporting the fact that gaining this level of traction was certainly worth the 1-day ban on Twitch. Neither creator has commented on the alleged cheating clip itself or taken a side in the situation so far.
The RileyCS_ Battlefield 6 Discourse Is Paying Off According To Twitch Stats
To verify what Devin Nash and Courage are implying, it's important to check the viewership statistics themselves. Looking at the figures from SullyGnome, RileyCS's channel has experienced a significant surge in viewership since the alleged clips started going viral. To demonstrate the fact, here are some "before and after" comparisons involving the channel to showcase just how impactful this dilemma was:
- Average Viewers: Before: 39 | After: 399 | Gain: 782.1%
- Hours Watched: Before: 788 | After: 10,066 | Gain: 1,177%
- Followers: Before: 61 | After: 7,994 | Gain: 1,310%
- Peak Viewers: Before: 105 | After: 1,539 | Gain: 1,366%
As seen, her entire channel's gained nearly four-digit increases across the board, and it doesn't stop there. Riley's original clip, uploaded on August 9, has garnered over 80 million views and is consistently climbing. Even now, players are either calling it an obvious case of cheating or determining it to be a lucky aim-flick or impeccable map awareness.
A decent chunk of the attention comes from skeptical players analyzing the footage and uncovering potential giveaways of aimbotting, but a significant portion also comes from pro players who firmly believe the VTuber did nothing wrong.
Still, the case remains unresolved. Beyond speculation from players and public figures, we haven't seen any in-game punishment concerning Riley occur during the beta. The speculation has captivated a segment of the online gaming community despite no concrete evidence of cheating emerging.
Going forward, we may hear further insight from the VTuber herself. Karl Jobst on X publicly expressed his interest in making a video about the supposed scandal, and Riley commented on sharing her side of the story, to which Karl agreed. There's no confirmed date as to when the documentary will go live.
The usual suspects of Twitter gaming drama have weighed in numerous times about the possibility of cheating, Riley's skill level, and so much more. Some users have credited Asmongold with stoking the flames that led to the initial blowup of cheating implications, but the controversial streamer has pushed back on that accusation.
Fortunately, Riley has been able to capitalize on the moment to grow their following, but it remains to be seen just how far the consipiracists and culture war accounts will go before the saga is resolved.
Battlefield Developers Have Yet To Respond To The Cheating Allegations
As of now, neither EA nor DICE, the team behind Battlefield 6, has issued an official statement regarding RileyCS's case. Despite the controversy gaining tens of millions of views across various platforms, the developers have remained fairly quiet, likely focusing on other aspects of the ongoing Open Beta Weekend 2.
We may see some public statements from them later on once the second beta weekend for Battlefield 6 concludes on August 18, 2025. After all, the ever-growing popularity and negative press could undermine the game's Javelin anti-cheat system, banning more than 300,000 players using cheats, according to EA.
For context, Javelin is one of the few kernel-level anti-cheat systems (similar to Riot's Vanguard anti-cheat) to accommodate a game. It's regarded as an "ever-evolving" system, and demands modern (albeit polarizing) requirements, such as Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. As a result, though, it exceeded EA's expectations and enabled them to develop new detection strategies.
Esports Impact
YouTubers and Twitch streamers using controversy to farm clicks and views is nothing new, but it's also often treated as a byproduct rather than an intentional action. As highlighted, we've seen esports players dive into the argument and give their verdicts. Team Liquid's Mendo, ooziieG, HusKerrs, and many others have gone to Riley's defense and are adamant that she wasn't cheating.
Regardless, this heated discussion leaves a bad impression on the Javelin anti-cheat, which was already incentivizing changes in the competitive FPS multiplayer space. Battlefield's historic problem with cheaters in prior titles was finally seeing some rectification.
Even Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat, which came under fire after Black Ops 6's Ranked Mode launch was plagued with cheaters, is now also enforcing Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 as a requirement. Overall, these developments can help make competitive FPS titles less exploitable and promote fairness.