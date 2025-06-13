Cristiano Ronaldo is Now an Esports World Cup Global Ambassador
World-renowned soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has become an official global ambassador for this year's Esports World Cup taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.
“Sport is always evolving – and esports is one more frontier,” said Ronaldo in a release. “The commitment, drive, talent, and intensity I have been able to see in esports athletes is no different from what I’ve experienced on the pitch. I’m proud to stand alongside these competitors and be part of a global event that’s inspiring a new generation.”
Ronaldo made headlines throughout the esports world just a few months ago when he was revealed as a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The new fighting game will be one of the titles at the EWC 2025 this summer alongside major esports games like League of Legends, Valorant, and Counter-Strike.
According to tier lists from across the community, while Ronaldo is not regarded as one of the strongest characters in Fatal Fury, but he is far from bottom tier. This means we could potentially see a sports star affiliated with an esports tournament go on to win that tournament, or at least place top 8, without playing in the event.
The soccer legend has been an active part of the growth of the EWC since its early days. He was present during the official announcement of the project in 2023 and was on site during the closing ceremonies of the inaugural tournament last year.
Ronaldo currenly boasts 657 million followers on Instagram alone. He is perhaps the most visible figure ever to promote esports in any capacity. While there is a long history of mainstream celebrity endorsement not translating to engagement from esports fans (we'll never forget DJ Khaled at the Overwatch Finals), the 1.5 million likes on Ronaldo's announcement post far outweighs the typical engagement we'd see on promotional media for esports.
The Esports World Cup 2025 kicks off on July 7 and will run until August 24. The event boasts a combined prize pool of $70 million across its 25 tournament games.
