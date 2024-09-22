Is Cristiano Ronaldo Really a Fatal Fury Fighter?
The latest Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves DLC teaser has gamers confused.
Mortal Kombat 1 is getting Ghostface and Ed arrived in Street Fighter 6. But Fatal Fury is possibly getting a DLC fighter that, well, isn't known for violent fighting abilities. Instead, it was recently revealed that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be in Fatal Fury in some way.
Here's what we know about Ronaldo coming to Fatal Fury.
Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Fatal Fury Collab
On September 21, soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared an uncharacteristic teaser post on his Instagram with the Fatal Fury hashtag. At the end, the video said: "A legendary player joins a legendary game."
There was no image of Ronaldo as a character in Fatal Fury but it seemed to hint at someone attempting to break out of a room. But fans were quick to speculate that Ronaldo will become a fighter in Fatal Fury's latest game.
A real athlete joining a violent fighting game seems a bit shocking but with Ronaldo's boost of popularity with gamers, it could really be a smart move by SNK. When Ronaldo created a YouTube channel, he immediately broke records and became a top content creator. His content is all sports-related so far, but his larger than life personality and entertaining challenges are similar to other big creators on the platform.
When Is Cristiano Ronaldo Coming to Fatal Fury?
No date has been given for Ronaldo's arrival in Fatal Fury. It's speculated that we could learn more during the Tokyo Game Show next weekend. For now, fans will have to wait and see what this collab really means for the soccer superstar.