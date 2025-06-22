MongolZ Make It In: How to Watch the BLAST Austin Major Grand Finals
The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major has been full of upsets. During the quarterfinals, The MongolZ unexpectedly upset FaZe, which NA had adopted as its 'home team.' Meanwhile, Brazilian teams PaiN and Furia faced off, with Pain ultimately defeating FalleN, the godfather of Brazilian CS. Today, the MongolZ and PaiN met on the battlefield to determine who will face Team Vitality in the Grand Finals for all the marbles. Let's recap the matchup, what it means for Counter-Strike esports, and how fans can keep an eye out for the upcoming matches.
Rosters:
PaiN
- nqz
- snow
- dav1deu$
- dgt
- biguzera
The MongolZ
- Bl1tz
- Techno4K
- Mzinho
- Senzu
- 910
Map 1 (Mirage): Techno4k, 5k, 3k and So On...
First Half: MongolZ T, PaiN CT
PaiN began their Mirage experience with a vengeance. The team earned an early lead after the pistol round with some strong moments from dav1deu$ and nqz, but soon spiraled into a disadvantage. MongolZ fought to catch up with PaiN's lead, climbing to a 5:5 dead heat after a flawless round. Techno4k's impact frags were instrumental. An A-site massacre with a Mzinho 3k at the forefront pushed MongolZ slightly ahead, and after Techno4k grasped another victory, MongolZ had won 7 rounds in a row and ended the half 7:5.
Second Half: MongolZ CT, PaiN T
A Techno4k 2k saved MongolZ' first CT round, with the help of some well-placed mollies. The team's resulting force-buy propelled them 4 rounds ahead. In Round 15, Mzinho turned the tide on a bonus round by pushing out of the smoke while PaiN was planting and scoring 3 risky SMG kills. MongolZ eventually scored all 6 CT rounds for a total 13-round win streak.
Final Score: MongolZ 13; PaiN 5
Map 2 (Anubis):
First Half: PaiN CT, MongolZ T
PaiN snatched the pistol round, but MongoLZ pulled an uno reverse in round 2. Both teams started Round 3 on a mixed buy, but MongolZ outmanevered PaiN and forced them to save after securing the plant with 3 rifles. Indeed, MongolZ' patience won them the half: the team carefully defaulted as PaiN fed them multiple first contacts, allowing aggressive AWPer 910 to rack up kills. Techno4k continued to play well, and PaiN's passiveness fell flat against MongolZ' confidence. MongolZ quickly recognized the eco advantage this gave them, and to snowball the disruption, they actively hunted down PaiN players in postplant and refused to let them save. MongolZ ended the first half 9:3, with PaiN only scoring 2 more rounds thanks to nqz.
Second Half: PaiN T, MongolZ CT
PaiN won their T-side pistol round after snow impressed with a 2k. However, their passive attitude continued, thwarting any chance at a significant comeback. MongolZ' retakes were strong, and star player Senzu gigabrained PaiN with a rapid 1v2 rotate clutch, shooting one PaiN player in the back and sticking the defuse before eliminating another. AWPer 910 continued his consistent impact. Overall, MongolZ appeared extremely confident and finished Game 2 with an 8-round lead, a solid precursor to the Grand Finals.
Final Score: PaiN 5; MongolZ 13
What Does This Mean for Counter-Strike Esports?
The MongolZ have made a name for themselves in the Counter-Strike sphere, but consistently barely fallen short of key competition wins. They entered the Austin Major as an underdog, surprising the community with an upset win against FaZe in a very close matchup. Today's semifinals against PaiN were far from close -- MongolZ won both games 13:5, playing fearlessly and actively taking risks (for example, Senzu's flank 1v2 clutch).
Meanwhile, Team Vitality enter the major with an indomitable mindset. After a four-month win streak, they have consistently climbed the Playoffs bracket with intense discipline. Vitality thrives when the team gets a read on their opponents, but out of everyone in the Major, MongolZ has one of the most unique playstyles. Can Mongolian Counter-Strike prove itself on the big stage, or will Vitality's stellar season pay off once and for all?
BLAST.tv Austin Major Grand Finals and Showmatch Schedule
2025's Austin Major conclusion promises a unique show. Many eventgoers expected a FaZe vs. Vitality Grand Final, but plucky team The MongolZ rose to the occasion and will now face Team Vitality. Here's a recap of showmatch and Grand Finals times:
Showmatch:
- West Coast US (PDT): 10:30 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 1:30 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 5:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 6:30 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 2:30 AM (June 23)
Grand Finals:
- West Coast US (PDT): 12:30 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 3:30 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 4:30 AM
How to Watch the BLAST.tv Austin Major Grand Finals and Showmatch
The BLAST.tv Austin Major Grand Finals and Showmatch will be broadcast live on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel, @BLASTPremier.This channel also posts VODs and highlight reels from the event. In addition, twitch.tv/blastpremier is hosting Austin Major streams throughout the event.