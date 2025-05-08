Counter-Strike 2 'Mission Possible' Patch: Weekly Missions FAQ
Counter-Strike's newest Patch is here, and it provides a new incentive for players to stay on the grind. Weekly Missions will provide large XP rewards, helping players rank up quicker than ever. Let's explore everything we know about the Counter-Strike 2 'Mission Possible' update, its Weekly Missions and how they work, including a helpful FAQ.
Counter-Strike 2: May 7 'Mission Possible' Patch Adds Weekly Missions
On Wednesday, May 7 2025, Valve released a fresh Counter-Strike 2 patch with several key additions to the game. The official Patch Notes, titled 'Mission Possible', states that it includes "several community maps, a rearranging of casual and deathmatch map groups, and the introduction of weekly missions."
This Patch Notes summary will mostly focus on Weekly Missions, but first, let's run through a quick summary of the other minor Mission Possible changes.
Community Maps
The Counter-Strike 2 community has a long history of modding the title and creating unique custom maps. In recent updates, Valve has collaborated with map creators to bring the community's favorite few into the base game so players can experience them in standard modes.
This patch has affected the map rotation in the following ways:
- All Modes: Removed Basalt, Edin, Palais, and Whistle
- Competitive, Casual and Deathmatch: Added Jura, Grail, and Agency
- Wingman: Added Dogtown and Brewery
The May 7 update has also rearranged the map pool into new groups:
- Defusal Group Alpha: Dust 2, Mirage, Inferno, Vertigo
- Defusal Group Delta: Train, Anubis, Ancient, Overpass, Nuke
- Community Map Group: Jura, Grail, Agency
- Hostage Group: Office, Italy
Minor Fixes
The Patch will also add a "Main Menu Ambience Volume" setting so players can turn menu noises down and lock in. It will also fully ignore party invites from blocked users in Steam and fix several bugs. In particular, players can now save binds to the "/" key effectively.
How Do Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Missions Work?
Now that we've summarized the smaller changes in Counter-Strike 2's May 7 2025 Patch, let's explore its most important feature in-depth. Weekly Missions will immediately arrive in the game, allowing players new opportunities to gain XP and level up.
How to Find Counter-Strike's Weekly Missions
Players can find Counter-Strike 2's Weekly Missions in the game as soon as they update to its current version. Weekly Missions appear in two locations: the Main Menu, which pops up when the game launches, and the Play Menu, which lets players manage their party and select a game mode.
Typically, the mission will show up on the left-hand side of the player's screen as a bright blue pop-up banner. The Weekly Mission will feature a countdown ticker on the box's top left that displays how much time the player has left to finish its challenges. It also includes a progress bar showing how close the player is to completion.
How to Complete Counter-Strike 2's Weekly Missions: FAQ
What Weekly Missions are in Counter-Strike 2?
Each Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Mission will require different objectives to complete. Example mission requests include:
- Eliminating a certain amount of enemies
- Winning a certain amount of rounds
- Playing a certain number of games
In addition, these prompts may become even more specific, requiring that players eliminate enemies with a certain weapon, queue up in a distinct game mode or play on a specific map. Counter-Strike 2's example Weekly Mission reads:
- "COMPETITIVE on GRAIL. 15 Round Wins."
This not only means players must queue up in Competitive mode to complete the Mission but also that only Round Wins on the map Grail count towards its progress.
Players have also examined the game's files since the update and identified a list of coded Weekly Missions:
- Win (random number of) rounds on Grail.
- Win (random number of) rounds on Ancient, Anubis, Inferno, Nuke or Train.
- Win (random number of) rounds in Counter-Strike 2 Premier Mode.
- Kill in Deathmatch with the AK47, M4A4, or M4A1.
- Win (random number of) rounds on Jura.
- Win (random number of) rounds on Agency.
- Kill in Deathmatch with the P90 or AWP.
How Long Do Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Missions Last?
Each Weekly Mission will only stay in the Counter-Strike interface for exactly seven days. After it expires, the Weekly Mission will refresh with a new prompt.
What do Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Missions Give Players?
Completing Counter-Strike 2's Weekly Missions will grant the player Experience (XP), which contributes to the player's Profile Rank. Every 5,000 XP levels players up to a new Profile Rank, and higher ones unlock new Counter-Strike opportunities and perks. It also indicates trustworthiness and demonstrates a user's time investment into the title.
It's important to note that Profile Ranks have nothing to do with Competitive Ranks. A player's rank from Competitive queue is entirely separate, and a high Profile Rank does not equate to a high skill level.
All Profile Ranks:
- Recruit
- Private
- Corporal
- Sergeant
- Master Sergeant
- Sergeant Major
- Lieutenant
- Captain
- Major
- Colonel
- Brigadier General
- Major General
- Lieutenant General
- Global General
How Much XP do Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Missions Give?
The XP gained from Counter-Strike 2's Weekly Missions varies. Valve's example image shows a 900 XP reward, while other players encounter numbers around 450 XP. Regardless, Weekly Missions generally give a large sum of XP.
How Will Counter-Strike 2 Weekly Missions Affect the Esports Meta?
Counter-Strike 2's Weekly Missions update will make leveling up quicker than ever, making the game more accessible for new players. It will also incentivize players to return and play consistently, possibly resulting in slightly faster queue times and busier lobbies.
In addition, the map-specific missions will encourage CS2 players to try out the new Community Maps. Jura, Grail and Agency will all get their time to shine and force veteran players to test their theory knowledge in new locations and experiment with fresh strategies.