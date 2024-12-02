Top Cyber Monday Deals for the Gamer in Your Life
As the holiday season approaches, gamers worldwide are finding the perfect gifts for their favorite party members. Whether your loved one plays Fortnite, VALORANT, League of Legends, Overwatch or another title, plenty of unique gifts and Cyber Monday deals are available. Let's explore some of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.
- Jinx and Ekko's Blue Rose Necklace from Arcane Season 2
- A New Gaming Mouse
- Piplup Christmas Ornament
- An IRL VALORANT Gun Buddy
- Neon Wall Decor
- A Counter-Strike AK-47 Mini Replica
- A Comfy Fortnite Hoodie
- A Great Gaming Chair
- Official Riot Games Arcane Figures
- A Wireless Gaming Headset
- Bulbasaur Plushie
- Overwatch-Inspired POTG Mug
- NES Super Mario LEGO Set
Jinx and Ekko's Blue Rose Necklace from Arcane Season 2
Link
Price: $49.99 USD
League of Legends fans saw Ekko and Jinx hit the big screen in Arcane, where the two had a strong connection. After parting ways in an alternate timeline, Ekko gifted Jinx (as Powder) a blue rose necklace. Now, Riot Games is releasing an official version for preorder. It's a sweet way to celebrate a love stronger than time, space and any other obstacle.
A New Gaming Mouse
At the risk of sounding cringe, a gamer's mouse is like an artist's paintbrush. The perfect mouse can make or break every gaming experience. Here are some mouse options that can elevate your favorite gamer's technique.
High-end: Logitech G Pro X Superlight, 139.99 USD (On sale for 99.99 USD); Razer Viper V3 Pro, $159.99 USD; Glorious Series 2 Pro, $129.99 USD (On sale for $97.49 USD)
Mid-Budget: Razer Deathadder V3, $69.99 USD (On sale for $44.99 USD); Glorious Model O Wireless, $79.62 USD (On sale for $49.99 USD)
Affordable: LA-1 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Lamzu Atlantis), $59.99 USD (On sale for $29.99 USD)
Piplup Christmas Ornament
Price: $9.99 USD (On sale for $8.49 USD)
Tiny penguin Pokémon Piplup from the Sinnoh region is one of the community's most beloved starter 'mons. Hallmark has released a Christmas collaboration with Nintendo including a Piplup ornament. It's a perfect gift for a Pokémon-loving pal who wants to catch 'em all! Ornaments of Pikachu, Charizard and other characters are also available.
An IRL VALORANT Gun Buddy
Link
Price: $14.99 USD
VALORANT Gun Buddies bring a bit of whimsical charm to any weapon. Now, players can buy real-life versions to attach to anything as a keychain. The Gun Buddies include options like a boba tea cat, Jett's kunai and more and are available in Riot Games' store.
Neon Wall Decor
Price: $26.99 USD (On sale for $19.99)
If your loved one wants something to spice up the 'gamer cave' this holiday season, a tasteful piece of neon wall decor is always a safe bet. This colorful neon sign is perfect for a cozy atmosphere and will please casual and competitive gamers alike.
A Counter-Strike AK-47 Mini Replica
Link
Price: $26.99 USD (On sale for 18.89 USD)
Counter-Strike players often pride themselves on their elegant weapon skin collections. If you know a Counter-Strike skin enthusiast, this AK-47 miniature model from Etsy is perfect for display on their desk or at their setup. It arrives secured in a small box and buyers can opt to include a metal or plastic display stand in their order.
A Comfy Fortnite Hoodie
Price: $43.99 USD (On sale for $30.79 USD)
There's nothing gamers enjoy more than a winning streak. This official Fortnite hoodie is perfect to keep your loved one warm while they chase those sweet, sweet victory royales.
A Great Gaming Chair
If you spend hours per week at your setup, you want to invest in a good gaming chair. VERTAGEAR's FaZe collaboration chairs are currently on sale with over $100 USD slashed off their prices. GTPLAYER also offers an option under 100 USD on Amazon with a 4.4 rating and over 14,900 reviews.
High-end: VERTAGEAR FaZe Arc Gaming Chair, $349.99 USD (On sale for $199.99 USD)
Affordable: GTPLAYER Gaming Chair, $89.99 USD (On sale for $76.49 USD)
Official Riot Games Arcane Figures
Link
Price: $199 USD
League of Legends players like to go big or go home. Riot Games' line of Arcane-inspired figurines are perfect gifts if you want to match that energy at a higher price point. Characters from the show, including Jinx, Warwick and Vi are all available.
A Wireless Gaming Headset
Link
Price: $79.99 USD (On sale for $49.99 USD)
Every gamer knows the struggle of running to grab a snack after a round and being yanked back after realizing you still have a headset on. A wireless headset is perfect to avoid this conundrum, and HyperX's Cloud Stinger Core is on sale with 30 USD knocked off its original price.
Bulbasaur Plushie
Link
Price: $23.03 USD (On sale for $17.36 USD)
Bulbasaur is another popular starter Pokémon. A Bulbasaur plushie from Amazon is perfect to complete your favorite gamer's team.
Overwatch-Inspired POTG Mug
Link
Price: $23.00 USD (On sale for 17.25 USD)
Whatever role they may play in-game, this Overwatch-inspired POTG mug is perfect for showing your appreciation to the strongest support in your life. It's inspired by the game's 'Play of the Game' feature and is fully customizable so buyers can add their loved one's unique gamertag.
NES Super Mario LEGO Set
When you need the gamer in your life to take a break from screen time, they don't have to stop thinking about gaming. This nostalgia-fueled set is perfect for the retro gamer who's frustrated by modern live service games and itching to relive the old school days of jumping on pixellated goombas. With over 2600 pieces, it'll keep them occupied for hours while they decompress from a bad League of Legends round or a tough Fortnite binge session.
Price: $269.99 USD ($215 USD with LEGO Insider)
NOTE: Esports Illustrated is not sponsored or affiliated with the products recommended above. We receive no compensation for any purchases made as a result of these recommendations