What's New in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 made its way onto a Nintendo console, and that’s a sentence no one ever expected to write. The Ultimate Edition landed on the Switch 2 on day one, bringing with it all the patches, DLC, and tech wizardry CD Projekt Red has squeezed into Night City since its launch. But this isn’t just a straight port. With the Switch 2’s new features, it feels like the devs genuinely tried to reimagine how Cyberpunk could work in your hands.
Cyberpunk 2077 Vs. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the Phantom Liberty DLC, and every hotfix, update, and feature added in the Patch 2.0 overhaul and beyond. That includes revamped skill trees, new enemy AI, proper police chases, and, yes, the excellent vehicle combat. Plus, every new piece of game content that has trickled out over time, including side gigs, new gear, cosmetics, and those all-important quality-of-life tweaks.
What's New in the Switch 2 Version of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition?
The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t skimp on this game. You can pick up Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition physically (on a meaty 64 GB card) or digitally via the eShop. Extra language packs are separate downloads, so keep an eye on your storage if you're juggling games.
There are two graphical modes: Quality, which targets 30fps with enhanced visuals, and Performance, which aims for 40fps. Performance mode is best docked-only unless you’ve got a 120hz display (as tested by Nintendo Life, credit where credit is due!). But both modes are accessible in handheld mode, and honestly, seeing Night City running on a Nintendo handheld is borderline sorcery.
Control Tweaks and New Tricks
Now, here’s where things get spicy. Gyro aiming is in, and it’s customizable as heck. Toggle it for ADS, adjust your sensitivity, dampen jitters... It’s all there. For more immersive chaos, Motion Patterns let you reload, heal, and do other actions with physical gestures using two Joy-Con 2 like a Nunchuk setup. It’s surprisingly responsive, if slightly gimmicky. It's fun to try, but easy to shelve once the novelty wears off.
Touchscreen support makes using menus and playing hacking minigames super sleek, and there's even mouse control compatibility, which is wild but neat for those who want precision on the go.
Esports Impact
Cyberpunk probably won’t be turning up at EVO any time soon, but the Switch 2’s beefier specs might open the door for bigger games in competitive spaces. Unlike its predecessor, the Switch 2 can run heavy hitters like Cyberpunk, so imagine what that means for games built with competition in mind.
We’re already seeing the shift with Mario Kart World. If devs take notice, handheld competitive gaming might finally become more than just a novelty or something only seen at conventions.
The Switch 2 upgrade could also have a major impact on the speedrunning community. Often when a game is re-made or upgraded the devs will fix bugs that are used as exploits to skip parts of the game. It will take time for the speedrunning community to discover everything that has been changed: perhaps they'll even discover new skips thanks to the framerate and faster load time changes.