Cyclops, Professor X, and More Heroes Leaked For Marvel Rivals
The Marvel Rivals developers are already deep in their bag with the launch of Season 1, but it looks like there is no time for a break as they work on upcoming content we don’t even know about. Or do we?
Leaks have become a staple of the Marvel Rivals community, with dataminers discovering new, hidden content every week that might eventually be added to the game in future updates. With the release of Season 1, even more new characters were found, and some of the names might surprise you.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaked Future Heroes
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls dropped on Jan. 10 with two new heroes joining the roster—Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. In the data for that update, an additional six heroes were discovered for the first time.
Among the leaked names, three stand out as heroes players may have expected: Professor X, and Colossus, and Cyclops.
With his sister Magik already in the game and Hulk having the Fast Ball Special Team-Up with Wolverine, Colossus was a solid guess for an eventual Vanguard addition. Professor X is a bit more surprising, but Charles Xaview is labeled as a Specialist in the data and it will be interesting to see how NetEase Games designs him and decks our his wheelchair.
Cyclops was mentioned in the data, and is very likely coming to the game sooner than some of the other leaked characters. However, he was the only hero from this batch without a class listed, even if he is almost certainly going to be a Duelist.
The remaining three characters are more along the lines of Marvel deep cuts that will spice up the game’s roster with unique representation.
- Jia Jing (Specialist): A mutant that debuted in Avengers vs. X-Men in 2012, she has a body that looks like a fairy and incorporates insect wings, super strength, and tough skin that can morph. She goes by the codename Sprite.
- Trapster (Duelist): A classic Fantastic Four villain originally known as Paste Pot Pete in the 1960s comics, Peter Petruski is a genius chemist and inventor who uses his signature Paste Gun and gadgets to make a name for himself.
- Locus (Specialist): Perhaps the oddest inclusion, the Locus mentioned in the data is likely the mutant Rayna Piper who first appeared in X-Force’s 1993 run and hasn’t been seen since her passing in 2002. She has the power to fly, teleport, and shoot energy blasts.
If we want to get really wild with these picks, Locus could also refer to a minor Thor “villain” named Aaron Verne from the 1980s that had the ability to create energy constructs based on specific geometric shapes.
Jia Jing’s inclusion also further points to the leaked Krakoa map and story content from Season 0 being accurate, as she joined the nation alongside other mutants.
The rest of the Fantastic Four will release in the second half of the season, with the developers saying that Season 1 has double the content of a regular season. That should mean we will be getting two heroes per season moving forward, with Blade being the most likely to launch with Season 2 in April.