Daredevil, Professor X, and Ultron Shown in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Leaks
- The Devil of Hell's Kitchen might lurk in the shadows.
- Charles Xavier mentioned once again.
- What does Ultron have to do with Doctor Doom?
All the jokes about some players playing blind in Marvel Rivals might actually be true if some new leaks end up being true, with new information about potential upcoming heroes, skins, and more popping up alongside Season 2 details.
As we approach the release of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, more files in the game are being updated to reflect new content. This includes backend information about unreleased heroes, which now features a hint that Daredevil may join the fight alongside additional proof of Professor X coming soon.
Daredevil Leaks Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 2
Another new hero has been found in the files for Marvel Rivals. This time, Daredevil appears to have leaked due to an accidental set of data being pushed with the Season 2 update, revealing the name of his passive ability and nothing more.
X0XLeak notes that Daredevil’s passive is roughly translated to Spherical Clipping. Other than that, there is no additional information about the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen or how he might play in the game, even if he is most likely going to be a Duelist of some sort.
Considering the popularity of the new Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ show that helps bring Matt Murdock, The Punisher, and more further into the MCU, there is a chance NetEase wants to fasttrack the character into an upcoming season.
Professor X Abilities and Details Leaked for Marvel Rivals
Professor X initially leaked during Marvel Rivals Season 1, showing her was one of several X-Men potentially coming to the game in the future. Now that Krakoa is a focal point of Season 2 and includes different references to his character, new leaks have shown the backend for his abilities has also been updated.
According to X0XLEAK, Professor X has once again been labeled as a Strategist in the game’s code and appears to have a book included in his moveset. Additionally, he now has three abilities listed in various files, with machine-translated names: X-Men Collection, Potential Simulation, and Mind Projection.
There is still no indicator of who will join Marvel Rivals next after Ultron in Season 2.5, especially since Blade was featured heavily in Season 1.5 and has still not been added to the game. Professor X could be one of the Season 3 heroes, though we will need to wait for confirmation for his arrival along with a potential Daredevil inclusion.
Ultron Virus Skins and More Coming to Marvel Rivals, According to Leaks
As part of the pre-Season 2 leaks, plenty of new art and asset files have revealed upcoming designs that will likely be featured as skins. This includes at least one instance of the Ultron Virus infecting a hero and turning them into a robotic menace.
According to leaked lore, Ultron was able to take out and assimilate an entire timeline, which is why Doom 2099 is convening with heroes on Krakoa in the intro for Season 2, in an attempt to counter the villain. In that lost world, Magneto and Iron Fist are shown as being infected and controlled by Ultron’s conversion, with Magneto’s variant showing up in the leaks as cosmetics already.
Speaking of Ultron, the end-screen for the Krakoa map has an ending where the villain gains control of an unoccupied Cerebro helmet. After that, he gains a new look with more armored pieces and a cape, which could tie into additional lore for the end of the season.
According to that same lore dump, Iron Man sees a defeated version of the original Ultron and has an idea to “fight fire with fire.” This likely means the Ultron will be playable in Season 2.5 will be one created from the husk of the villain, rather than the one attacking Krakoa.
We also got to see Namor in a retro X-Men costume, a look at the upcoming Cerebro File event, and a teaser that a Hellfire Gala set of skins could end up being a yearly event tie-in or cosmetic drop.
Updated assets for a Capture the Flag game mode called Timestream Raid, though there is still no timeline on when it might be released. Data for Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup tournaments were found in the code too, which could be part of an upcoming competitive push for NetEase around the game.
Daredevil and Professor X Marvel Rivals Leaks - Esports Impact
We won’t know anything about Daredevil or Professor X’s impact on Marvel Rivals until we get confirmation that either hero is actually coming to the game and see their abilities in action. But any new character added to the game opens new strategies for players to use casually and competitively.
Daredevil could bring an agile, melee-centric Duelist to the table with unique abilities that take advantage of his blindness and fighting prowess. Meanwhile, Professor X could take what Emma Frost is about to do as a Vanguard in Season 2 and flip it into a psychic-powered support playstyle.