Everything We Know About Deadlock's Next Hero
Valve's upcoming hero shooter Deadlock is drawing attention in the esports world. Iconic gaming personalities are showering the game with praise, with Shroud calling it "probably the best 3rd-person shooter I've ever played" and AverageJonas announcing a retirement from VALORANT to focus on Deadlock full-time. Even the Overwatch king Flats has featured it on his YouTube channel. As Deadlock's development draws closer to completion, more information emerges about its characters and mechanics. Today, Twitter is abuzz with leaks about Deadlock's possible new hero Astro. Let's dive into everything we know about this mysterious new addition including design, abilities and more!
Who is Deadlock's upcoming hero Astro?
Astro is one of Deadlock's upcoming heroes. They are a wild-west-themed gunslinger with an orange and brown color scheme. Astro wears a brown jacket with a fancy sheriff's badge, a studded belt with multiple holsters, an orange plaid scarf and a beige cowboy hat with an orange ribbon. Astro's age and backstory are unknown. She appears to be female according to her ability descriptions. She has green eyes, auburn/brown hair and freckles. For weapons, she carries a large shotgun, a barrel and a smaller pistol weapon.
When will Astro release in Deadlock?
We have no information about when Astro will release in Deadlock. Deadlock itself also has no set release date currently. The game was only revealed to the public on August 23, 2024 after Valve lifted a strict NDA policy. It's possible Astro may release with Deadlock's base game. However, it's also just as likely she will arrive to Deadlock later after its initial release.
What are Astro's abilities in Deadlock?
According to leaks from @IntelDeadlock on Twitter, Astro has four main abilities in Deadlock: an exploding barrel, a bounce pad, a hat throw and a lasso. She can combine several of her abilities seamlessly for increased damage when necessary. For example, Astro can toss her barrel on top of her bounce pad to send it flying, or lasso an enemy while soaring through the air. She appears to have a refreshing mix of melee and range abilities for a smooth gameplay experience. A full list of Astro's abilities is included below.
Astro's Abilities:
Powder Keg:
- Place a barrel that explodes when shot, or on landing after launched via melee attack or bounce pad. Has a minimum arm time before it can explode.
- 100 base damage
- 30 second base cooldown
- 6 meter distance
- 3 tiers
Bounce Pad:
- Drop a bounce pad in the world that sends you and other heroes flying. You will stomp down on landing, dealing damage to any nearby enemies.
- 120 base damage
- 35 second base cooldown
- 8 meter distance
- 22 second duration
- 3 tiers
Hat Trick:
- Throws out her hat to strike enemies, slowing and revealing them through walls.
- 100 base damage
- 20 second base cooldown
- 20% movement slow for 5 seconds on enemies
Spirit Lasso:
- Grab an enemy with your lasso and drag them along behind you. The enemy is stunned and Astro is slowed slightly during the lasso. Lasso duration is paused for 2 seconds during the first usage of a bounce pad.
- 150 second base cooldown
- 10 meter distance
- 2.5 second duration
- 3 tiers
Stay tuned for more information about the wonderful world of Deadlock as the game comes closer to its release! We're here to keep you up-to-date on all in-game update and esports news.