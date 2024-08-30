Deadlock Patch Notes: New Features and Fun Hero Changes
The esports world is abuzz over Valve's upcoming hero MOBA Deadlock. Despite limited access, the game already has a staggering player count of over 100,000 and is #22 on the Steam wishlist. The Deadlock community is excitedly following the game's development, and a new set of official Deadlock patch notes is finally here! This massive update will completely overhaul several heroes, change weapons and builds, add new features and fix plenty of bugs. Let's explore everything changing in Deadlock with this handy patch notes guide!
What are the most important changes in this Deadlock patch?
The full Deadlock patch notes are extremely long, so let's walk through some of this patch's most important highlights. Most importantly, 17 heroes will receive extensive reworks to balance the game's meta. In addition, players will gain a fancy new profile page to track their careers and access to an optional streamer mode setting. Teleporter locations, valid roof locations and drop rates are all being adjusted. Matchmaking times are changing, and the pause mechanic is being reworked to avoid gameplay stagnation. Deadlock's developers are also fixing many bugs for a smoother gameplay experience.
What new features are arriving in this Deadlock patch?
This update is rolling out adjustments to Deadlock's user interface, general mechanics and in-game experiences. Here's a summary:
General features:
- Players can now access a Profile page displaying recent matches, player statistics and hero statistics.
- Players can now access Streamer Mode through in-game settings. This mode will hide all player names from the game's UI.
- Players can use a search function in the Public Builds list. They can also drag-and-drop items through Build categories.
- There is added language support for German, Polish and Korean.
- Added Heal Amp and Debuff Resist to the Vitality stats in the shop.
- Players can access Spectator Mode easily to watch friends' games, use spectator controls and see spectator count and player names.
In-game features:
- Players can now Report other players for inappropriate behavior using a button accessed from the 'Esc' menu.
- Players can wall jump once off of valid surfaces.
What major updates are in this Deadlock patch?
This update will affect in-game interaction locations, map designs and drop rates. Specifically, several Teleporter and Bounce Pad locations will be shifted and new Teleporters and Bounce Pads will be added. Here's a summary:
In-game major updates:
- New Teleporter locations.
- New Bounce Pad locations.
- Added Juke Closets.
- Added unavailable state to Ziplines if they are damaged.
- Added ropes to some buildings.
- Added new passageways in some buildings.
- Shifted some building locations and roof designs.
- Parry cooldown: 6s > 5s
- Urn delivery sprint bonus: +2 > +3
- Golden Statues drop rate: increased by 6%
What heroes are changing in this Deadlock patch?
The latest Deadlock patch will balance a horde of heroes and implement changes to abilities, gunplay and cosmetics. Haze, Infernus, Ivy, Kelvin, Seven, Shiv, Vindicta, Viscous and Yamato are facing the most significant overhauls. Abrams, Bebop, Lash, Pocket, Paradox, Vindicta and Warden are receiving smaller but still notable changes.
Major Deadlock hero changes:
Abrams
- Infernal Resilience: regen time 16s > 18s
- Shoulder charge no longer stuns enemies on stairs
Bebop
- Gun range: 30m > 32m
- Hook now only targets enemies when used by default and allies when using alt
- Hyper Beam can be cancelled using Parry
Dynamo
- Rejuvenating Aurora can be cancelled using Parry
- Gun damage: 15 > 13
- Singularity: cast time 0.1 > 0.2, range 9m > 8m
Grey Talon
- Charged Shot: collision size reduced 8%, base damage 105 > 100, T2 +70 > +65
- Fire rate scales with Spirit
- Can use multiple dashes during Rain of Fire
- Immobilizing Trap: root duration 2s > 1.25s, T2 +1 root > +1 slow, 50% slow for 1 second after root
Haze
- Base bullet damage: 5.3 > 5.6
- Sleep Dagger: impact damage happens immediately, drowsy period 0.25 > 0.35, cooldown 27s > 25s
- Smoke Bomb: radius 20m > 18m
- Fixation: T2 max +30 > +40
- Bullet Dance: +2 weapon damage
Infernus:
- Flame Dash: reduced vertical reach, affected by slows, tier 1 duration 7s > 6s
- Catalyst: damage amplification 30% > 25%, T3 damage amplification +10% > +15%, T2 lifesteal +20% > +15%
Ivy
- Bullet damage growth: 0.55 > 0.5; health growth: +41 > +35
- Watcher's Covenant: T2 +3 m/s > +2 m/s
- Air Drop: no longer silences allies, allies deal 50% less damage while being carried, self cast time 1s > 2s, max move speed 20 > 18, can pitch up and down with dash and crouch
Kelvin
- Bullet radius: 5 > 6
- Base health growth: +45 > +50
- Arctic Beam: max slow 60% > 80%, T3 range 15m > 13m, affects soul orbs
- Frost Grenade: T2 healing 135 > 145
Lash
- Improved firing arm, grapple no longer gives stamina charge
Paradox
- Paradoxical Swap no longer finishes if Paradox dies
- Barrage: amp 8% > 7%/stack
Seven
- Static Charge: radius 5m > 6m, T2 radius +7m > +8m
- Storm Cloud: Spirit power scaling 1.1 > 0.8, time to max radius 6s > 3s, provides +20 bullet resistance
Shiv
- Bullet damage growth 0.5 > 0.4, health growth +41 > +35
- Gun falloff range: reduced by 10%
- Slice and Dice: T2 +100 > +85, T3 considers creeps for half value
- Bloodletting: deferred damage 35% > 30%
Vindicta
- Stake: duration 2.25s > 2s
- Crow Familiar: Spirit power duration scaling 0.05 > 0.04
Viscous
- Primary fire is redesigned and has more damage and scaling
- Viscous now has an alt fire with limited range
- Splatter: Spirit scaling 1.4 > 1.5, 2nd and 3rd hit Splatter damage increased to 70% and 50%
- Puddle Punch: damage 100% > 110%, T2 now adds damage and reduces speed; T3 reduces cooldown
- Goo Ball: Spirit scaling: 1.05 > 1.3
Warden
- Base movement speed: 6.5 > 6
- Fire rate scaling with spirit: 0.375 Fire Rate per Spirit > 0.3
Yamato
- Power Slash: max damage time 1.5s > 1.4s, collision radius reduced 8%
- Crimson Slash: radius 12m > 13m
What else is changing in this Deadlock patch?
This patch is changing almost all of Deadlock's Weapon, Vitality and Spirit items. It will also fix bugs that previously affected player experience. For a full list, visit Deadlock's official Patch Notes here. Below is a useful summary of the most important changes:
Major Weapon, Vitality and Spirit changes:
- New T3 Weapon Item, Headhunter: Requires High-Velocity Mag. Grants +50% Bullet Velocity, +15% Weapon Damage and +150 Bullet Shield. Passive cooldown: Landing a headshot on heroes deals bonus +140 Damage, heals you for +8% Max HP and grants +2 m/s for 3 seconds. Cooldown: 6 seconds.
- High-Velocity Mag: Bullet Velocity reduced from +35% to +30% (now has an upgrade)
- Major Divine Barrier changes
- Soul Rebirth changes and fixes
- Major Withering Whip changes
- Major Rapid Recharge changes
- Major Magic Carpet changes
Stay tuned for more Deadlock esports and in-game updates as the game's release approaches!