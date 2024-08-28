Why Everyone is Talking About Deadlock: How to Play, Release Date and More
Valve recently announced their new 6v6 hero shooter, Deadlock. Before the official announcement, Deadlock already had 20,000 players due to an extremely widespread playtest invite system, and now there are 90,000 online after the official announcement.
Here’s everything you need to know about Deadlock, including how to play, the release date and more.
What is Deadlock?
Deadlock is a brand new 6v6 hero shooter developed by Valve which is currently in a closed playtest on PC. Deadlock had tens of thousands of players for months, with all of them asked to not share gameplay. However, after gameplay leaked online, Valve opened the playest to more people, and lifted the content restriction.
Due to that, many streamers and content creators have been playing Deadlock, with the reviews being overly positive so far. Gaming legend Shroud even said that Deadlock will “take over” and that it’s the “best third-person shooter [he’s] ever played.”
How to Play Deadlock
Deadlock is currently in an invite only playtest stage, so you’ll need an invite to play. Currently, the only ways to get an invite is either randomly by Valve, or by a friend. Getting an invite from a friend is the best option as this will allow you instant access to Deadlock, and once you’re in the playtest you can invite more friends too.
However, if you don’t know anyone in the playtest just yet, Valve are regularly sending out playtest invites, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long.
Deadlock Release Date and Roadmap
Right now, Deadlock’s release date is completely unknown, and there isn’t even a roadmap for content. The Steam page is extremely baron with just a few descriptions, and there has been no official end date for the playtest announced.
However, fans can be excited as the Counter-Strike 2 playtest was available all the way until the full release. This means that Valve could be taking the same approach with Deadlock, and players will be able to stay online indefinitely.