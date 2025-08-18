Everything Coming in the Delta Force Console Launch: Release Dates, Crossplay, Time Zones
The Delta Force console launch is almost upon us, granting players on most major platforms access to the free-to-play FPS. Delta Force features tactical gameplay with a focus on unique operators and realistic gunplay.
Esports on SI put together this guide to help new fans navigate the competitive world of Delta Force, and there's quite a bit of new info about the blossoming esports scene to share, too. Whether you're ready to jump into Delta Force on Xbox or you're waiting for crossplay with consoles, the next step in Delta Force's journey is set to be a big one.
Release Date: When Does Delta Force Launch on Console?
The console launch of Delta Force is set to kick off on August 18th or 19th, based on time zone. Delta Force will be releasing on Xbox Series S/X and the PlayStation 5 this August, while a Switch 2 port hasn't yet been announced. It's possible that Delta Force could expand to other platforms in the future, but at least we'll now have Xbox and PlayStation versions that are free-to-play.
You can turn your attention to the image above or the list below to find out exactly when Delta Force releases on consoles in your region.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 18th at 7 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 18th at 10 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 19th at 3 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 19th at 4 AM
• Japan (JST): August 19th at 11 AM
What Exactly is Delta Force?
For gamers who haven't heard much about Delta Force, it's a tactical shooter with a roster of distinct operators and three main modes, including Black Hawk Down, Warfare, and Operations. If multiplayer is your bread and butter, then we recommend beginning your Delta Force adventure in Warfare, as it's similar in style to gameplay from the Battlefield series. Next up, Black Hawk Down is perfect if you're craving an FPS campaign.
Delta Force also offers cosmetic rewards and an assortment of varied equipment to try, so there are a ton of ways to customize your experience. If you like tactical first-person shooters like Siege X or Battlefield, then there's a good chance that Delta Force will scratch your FPS itch.
What Else is Coming to Delta Force on August 19th?
August 19th will be a great day for Delta Force fans on console. Not only is the tactical shooter about to be released on Xbox and PlayStation, but there are also some exclusive rewards waiting for console players. Let's dive into what you can expect in Delta Force's console launch!
Crossplay Between Console and PC
Alongside the console launch itself, Delta Force is also implementing crossplay between PC and console players. Those who wish to avoid matches with PC players will likely be able to turn off matchmaking with PC, so it hopefully won't be too unbalanced. Crossplay builds a bigger community of gamers and helps to reduce matchmaking times, so we're happy to see it in Delta Force this August. Progression can also be shared between platforms in Delta Force.
Crossplay continues to be implemented in more multiplayer games as we get deeper into 2025, so hopefully this trend continues into 2026 and beyond.
Free Bundles for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus Subscribers
You'll unlock special bundles in Delta Force if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. According to a picture released in a Delta Force X post, it looks like these free bundles may include weapon cosmetics. Delta Force has also announced that console players can unlock five operators over seven days, offering an extra incentive to try the new FPS early.
Unique Weapon Skins for Console Players
Xbox and PlayStation will each offer their own weapon skin that's unique to the console. The Xbox camo is a fun green, while PlayStation fans will gain access to a white and blue weapon skin. Though these cosmetics don't affect competitive gameplay, they're worth collecting on launch if you're on a console.
Delta Force Could Have A Huge Esports Scene
As Delta Force gets ready to be released on PlayStation and Xbox, it's the perfect time to take a look at what's happening on the esports side of things. The Delta Force Invitational has been announced for September 21st-23rd in Hangzhou, China. With a $500,000 prize pool and over 1,000 teams competing to earn their share, it looks like Delta Force could be building an esports scene to rival other FPS titans like Call of Duty.
Delta Force has been receiving consistent updates, and the upcoming release on console will only increase its competitive community. There's no telling exactly how big of an esport Delta Force might become over the next decade, but it's definitely off to a good start.
Visit the Delta Force YouTube channel to catch up on previous FPS competitions or watch the latest tournaments.