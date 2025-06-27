Console Release Date for Delta Force - Season Break & More
Delta Force is still fresh in the first-person shooter community, and now it's getting a major update to add more operators, maps, and guns to the battlefield. Season Break is bringing tons of new content, which could help boost the competitive scene.
We also now have a release date for the console version of Delta Force, which is launching soon on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. A lot was announced today on the Season Break Preview Stream, so let's dive into what's coming and how the next season will affect competitive play.
When Does Delta Force Release on Console?
Delta Force launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on August 19th, 2025. The end of the summer will be filled with FPS action for console gamers, while PC fans can look forward to the upcoming Season Break. Season Break is currently set to release on PC and mobile on July 8th or 9th, based on your time zone. Unfortunately, some content in Season Break may not be available on mobile immediately.
Alongside the new season, expect a few new maps and weapons, plus an update to the faction system. Below, we've compiled all of the essential additions in Season Break, along with some speculation on the future of competitive.
How is the Competitive Meta Changing in Season Break?
The new guns available in Season Break will have a huge impact on the meta, as there are three weapons that could shake up competitive play in Delta Force soon. Most notably, the Wire-Guided Missiles will help you fight against vehicles that would otherwise overwhelm your team.
On the flip side, the new KC-17 and Compound Bow are perfect for players who prefer to keep their distance from enemies. Long-range gameplay will be more viable in Season Break, so make sure to watch out for stealthy opponents, especially if you're riding in a vehicle.
Everything Coming in Season Break
Multiple content drops were just announced for Delta Force, many of which are being released in Season Break. Here's everything you need to know about the next season of Delta Force.
New Warfare Map - Cyclone
Cyclone is an upcoming Warfare map that will allow players to explore a brand-new environment with dynamic weather effects. Prepare for roaring waves as you explore the aquatic wonderland of Cyclone and discover all of its sunken treasures.
Swimming and diving mechanics are being introduced in Cyclone to make the gameplay experience even more immersive, so you can wage war on the land or under the sea. For competitive fans of Delta Force, a new Warfare map might even help shake up the meta.
Escape From Tide Prison
Escaping from Tide Prison won't be a picnic, as you'll have to work closely with your teammates to make it out alive. In this Operations map, pick from a variety of possible escape routes to create an individualized experience.
You'll have to find weapons and solve puzzles, but with enough determination, you can enjoy the thrill of getting out of Tide Prison alive. Prison breaks are rarely explored in video games, so Tide Prison brings something truly unique to the table.
New Operator - Tempest
Tempest is joining Delta Force's roster in Season Break. She's an Assault character with a gadget called the Drill Charge, which allows Tempest to paralyze and disarm enemies in a flash. Unique gadgets encourage varying play styles, so every match feels fresh.
You'll find that Tempest is an agile operator with a powerful skill kit, so she may disrupt competitive play, especially when utilized against foes who stay in the same spot for too long. Delta Force has a variety of operators already, and as the roster grows, new character combinations will likely be discovered.
New Weapons in Season Break
A couple of new weapons are being introduced in Season Break. The Compound Bow, KC-17, and WGM: Wire-Guided Missiles all provide unique benefits in Delta Force.
The WGM may be the new meta for countering vehicles, while the other two weapons offer new ways to approach combat. Developing a wide selection of weaponry is essential to the success of an FPS, and the latest guns help diversify Delta Force's gameplay even further.
Delta Force X Arknights Crossover
A collaboration will be available in Delta Force beginning with the launch of Season Break. The crossover begins on July 9th, and more Arknights content may be gradually released following the launch of the new season.