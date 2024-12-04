Is Delta Force: Hawk Ops on Xbox? All platforms, game pass
In recent years, tactical FPS games have stolen the spotlight through titles like Rainbow Six Siege, but now new games are releasing to compete for a chance to capture the attention of excited gamers across the globe. Call of Duty is still going strong as a fun-filled FPS, but contenders with unique features have been releasing recently.
The latest in the FPS lineup, Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a challenging tactical shooter with hundreds of weapon customization options, a trait that sets it apart from other first-person shooters. Since Delta Force releases on December 5th, players are starting to wonder which consoles it will launch on, so we're bringing you the full lineup of platforms where you can fight on this virtual battlefield for free.
Is Delta Force on Xbox?
Yes, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will launch on Xbox on December 5th. However, this tactical FPS isn't an Xbox exclusive. Alongside the Xbox One and Series S/X, Delta Force will release for free on PlayStation 4/5, PC, Android devices, and Apple devices.
There aren't many well-known shooters on mobile platforms, so Delta Force is a welcomed addition to a tiny lineup for gamers who like to play on their phone or tablet. Delta Force is especially great because it will include so many options for the customization of your strong loadout. Unfortunately, Delta Force will not be available for Nintendo Switch at launch.
Is Delta Force on Game Pass?
Delta Force is a free game on all platforms, so it won't require an Xbox Game Pass subscription to play. It's possible that console-exclusive subscriptions could offer a DLC pack with dazzling vanity items in the future, but membership won't affect whether or not you can play the action-packed tactical shooter. Other subs like PlayStation Plus also won't affect eligibility to play Delta Force: Hawk Ops at launch.
