Delta Force: Season 6 Offers New Operator & SAW Collab - Launch Time and Details
Delta Force has been incredibly successful since it was released on consoles back in August. A new update is planned that will change the meta in Delta Force, and it's going to be released before the end of September.
Season 6 is known as War Ablaze because of all the latest equipment and content that it'll bring to the virtual battlefield, so it'll be a truly innovative season for pro players and casual Delta Force fans alike. Let's dive straight into when you can play as Raptor, Delta Force's new recon character.
Delta Force: Season 6 Release Date
The sixth season of Delta Force, titled War Ablaze, will release on all platforms on September 23rd, 2025. Delta Force fans can tune into a stream on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok at 3 PM Eastern Time on September 21st for a first look at everything coming in Season 6. Below, you'll find a list containing all the new content available in War Ablaze.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 21st at 12 PM
• East Coast (EDT): September 21st at 3 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 21st at 8 PM
• Central Europe (CET): September 21st at 9 PM
• Japan (JST): September 22nd at 4 AM
New Operator: Raptor
Landon Harrison, or Raptor, is the next operator coming to Delta Force on September 23rd. This recon character uses drones to hunt down the opposition, so he'll be a great option for players who prefer using stealth to silence the enemy team.
Equipped with an EMP Grenade and the Silver Wing drone, you can mark enemies by controlling Raptor's gadget. Raptor will likely switch up the meta for recon players, and his introduction could even mark a shift towards ranged weaponry.
New Map: Fault
There's a new map coming to Warfare mode in War Ablaze. Titled Fault, the latest locale is a town set in mountainous terrain. Fault will be a large map with many corridors to learn, offering players yet another location to explore in Delta Force.
New Weapons: MK47 & Lever-Action Rifle
The Lever-Action Rifle and MK47 Semi-Automatic Rifle are the latest guns entering Delta Force's arsenal. Due to the introduction of Raptor, players will probably begin using recon operators more often, too.
The MK47 and Lever-Action Rifle will provide even more options for long-range players and fans of semi-automatic guns, offering competitive players new ways to defeat enemies from a distance in Delta Force.
New Vehicle: F-45A Fighter
The F-45A Fighter will be available in Season 6, so you should try to get acquainted with the new vehicle. If you've always wanted to control a fighter jet in Warfare mode, then now is the chance to use a speedy aerial vehicle to gain strategic control of the battlefield.
New Mode: Team Deathmatch
Team Deathmatch, commonly called TDM, is on its way into Delta Force in Season 6: War Ablaze. In this experience, players aim to get more eliminations than the enemy team. Combatants on each team can respawn upon death, so it's more casual than Operations. New game modes will help Delta Force appeal to a wider audience, which is good for long-term growth.
New Battle Pass: War Ablaze
Season 6 of Delta Force will likely introduce a new battle pass with armored skins and other cosmetics. Whether you like weapon blueprints or outfits, the reward tracks in Delta Force always contain an assortment of unique customization items. Alongside the battle pass, a new deluxe collection will also be available in War Ablaze.
New Crossover: SAW
A SAW crossover will be available in Season 6. The official Delta Force X account has posted about the collab, announcing that SAW content will slowly be released throughout the next season of Delta Force. The event is likely to offer SAW cosmetics or even new game modes.
Fortnite has already collaborated with the SAW franchise, so it's not too surprising that the popular horror movies are making their way into other competitive shooters in 2025.
Esports Impact: Season 6 Will Completely Change the Delta Force Meta
Raptor's entrance will switch up Delta Force like never before. Players controlling this operator can use a remote drone to mark enemies across the map and deploy an EMP Grenade that disables electronics. There's no doubt that Raptor will provide players with another viable recon character, but the new guns in Season 6 will also have a major effect on Delta Force's competitive scene.
The MK47 and Lever-Action Rifle will be added in Season 6, shifting Delta Force further towards a ranged meta. Close-combat guns, like SMGs and shotguns, will likely take a backseat to make room for the Lever-Action Rifle, especially after War Alaze first launches. Overall, you should expect to encounter more recon operators on the battlefield, so try not to get marked by their surveillance abilities.