Delta Force: Season 6 Offers New Operator & SAW Collab - Launch Time and Details

🔥 Delta Force New Season: War Ablaze drops September 23 on Mobile, Console, and PC.



🎥 Tune in to our Preview Livestream on TikTok, Twitch, or YouTube at 2PM CT/12PM PT on September 21 to explore more about the new Operator Raptor, the new map "Fault", and all the highlights of… pic.twitter.com/O7ubIIIji1