Delta Force Tier List: The Best Operator for Each Class
There are tons of ways to customize your experience in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. With dozens of weapons, and even more attachments to equip, there's never a lack of new weaponry to try in the newest shooter. However, classes are also an important part of Delta Force's landscape.
RELATED: The Best Loadouts in Delta Force: Hawk Ops
At four classes in total, you'll be able to pick from a few operators for each. Whether you like rushing into combat headfirst or if sniping from a distance is more your style, every player will be able to find a character that suits their needs. We've compiled the best operators for each class in Delta Force, along with what makes each so unique.
1. Assault Class - Vyron
Vyron is a cool operator all around, and he has a lot of passive abilities that you'll find useful in basic combat. Since you'll be playing the Assault class as this operator, you'll need abilities that benefit you in core combat. For example, Vyron offers faster movement speed while you are aiming down sights, a fantastic power to pair with a commando build.
Using the QLL32, you can easily knock enemies to the ground, allowing an opportunity for you to blast them into oblivion with a powerful assault rifle. The Magnetic Bomb is an additional piece of equipment you can leverage in a firefight since it can attach to vehicles, defeating anybody nearby. Dynamic Propulsion is another incredibly fun tool to use as it rockets you in any direction you wish to go.
The Assault class has a lot of variety since there are so many ways to play as a common soldier. Although D-Wolf is a speedy menace on the battlefield, he lacks the powerful combat abilities that Vyron possesses. If you're looking for a dynamic operator that's great for both seasoned pros and beginners, then look no further because Vyron is the best Assault operator in Delta Force.
2. Engineer Class - Shepherd
Shepherd is the only Engineer in Delta Force right now, but that doesn't mean he isn't a great operator. If anything, Shepherd is one of the best characters in the tactical shooter because he has so many unique abilities. Compared to classes that have multiple options, choosing Shepherd may offer a gameplay advantage against enemy players since most combatants don't know how to counter an Engineer.
RELATED: Is Delta Force: Hawk Ops on Xbox? All platforms, game pass
The bread and butter of Shepherd's combat kit is his sonic abilities. The Sonic Trap is especially effective in distracting your opponents, so Shepherd is perfect if you like to trick your opponents. In addition to a power-packed device that'll shock your enemies, Engineers in Delta Force can also equip a Frag Grenade in their loadout to easily defeat enemies that are slowed by your trap. Overall, Shepherd and the Engineer class as a whole are shockingly powerful, so you should try him if you like technical characters.
3. Support Class - Stinger
Support classes have a variety of useful perks and abilities, especially if you'd like to play as the team medic. With Stinger, it's possible to grant revived players extra HP to help them recover, plus it won't take very long to finish healing them. The true highlight here is Stinger's Hive-Tech Pistol. This gun can heal allies from afar, offering a distinct combat advantage compared to other classes.
Stinger also has a unique type of Smoke Grenade that heals your teammates. You'll need to be careful while healing in the mist because it will be more see-through than a standard Smoke Grenade. Still, all the different ways that Stinger can heal his team offers a coordinated way to play with a Support loadout.
As an alternative, if you prefer to play offensively, you can pick Toxik. She has an ability called Dragonfly, which buffs allies in its radius. The Support class is a great choice overall, but Stinger is definitely the strongest pick if you want to be a medic.
4. Recon Class - Hackclaw
A stealthy class, Recon players usually prefer to take it slow and wait for the enemy to enter their crosshairs. However, the Hackclaw operator offers a mix between slow-paced combat and action-packed firefights. While playing her, you'll make less noise while tip-toeing around the battlefield, plus you can detect enemies throughout the map.
You'll also have offensive abilities available while playing as Hackclaw. Deploying a Flash Drone will blind enemies near it, and you can even throw your Data Knife at enemies to take out a massive chunk of their HP. Luna, another Recon character, offers many offensive abilities as well, but her kit isn't as balanced as Hackclaw's setup. If your preferred weapon of choice is a sniper rifle, then we recommend choosing Hackclaw as your first operator, especially if you want to build a diverse loadout.
NEXT: "Propaganda" — Nadeshot Calls Out Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Anti-Cheat