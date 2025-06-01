Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 Release Time: Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Guide
The Nintendo Switch 2 is less than a week away. While huge triple-a releases like Mario Kart World and Pokemon Legends: Z-A have dominated headlines, there are a ton of gamers that are far more excited about the collected release of the follow-up to Undertale: Toby Fox's Deltarune.
The first chapter of Deltarune released in 2018 and Chapter 2 dropped in 2021. Fans have been waiting four years for the rest of the story and finally got a Deltarune Chapter 3 release date with the full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. So with the release imminent, let's take a look at everything we know about the launch of Deltarune on Nintendo Switch 2.
When Does Deltarune Release?
Deltarune chapters 1-4 will be released on June 4, 2025. The game will be available for PC users via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, and PS5. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes out the same day, making Deltarune one of its launch day games, alongside titles such as
Because of the variation in time zones, players in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will see Deltarune on June 5.
Deltarune Release Time
Though there's an official countdown on the Deltarune website, it does not account for different time zones. If you're planning to play Deltarune on the Switch 2, you'll be happy to know that it's releasing at midnight local time for everyone on June 5. For all other platforms, you can find the release time for your time zone below:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 4 at 8am
- East Coast US (EDT: June 4 at 11am
- United Kingdom (BST): June 4 at 4pm
- Central Europe (CET): June 4 at 5pm
- Japan (JST): June 5 at 12am
Related: How to Find the Desert Festival in Stardew Valley 1.6
Is Deltarune Crossplay Compatible?
Deltarune is cross-buy, rather than crossplay compatible. Buying it on either PS4 or PS5 means that you'll be able to play it on both PlayStation consoles, and the same occurs if you buy it on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2.
You'll be able to import your save files for Deltarune across console families, meaning that your Nintendo Switch files can be moved to a Nintendo Switch 2, and your PS4 files can be moved to a PS5.
You can't buy it on the Switch and play it on the PlayStation 4 or 5, though. So, bear that in mind when choosing what console to buy Deltarune on. If you buy it for PC via Steam, you'll only be able to use your copy when you're logged into your Steam account with the game downloaded on your computer.
What is Deltarune?
Deltarune is an episodic RPG by Toby Fox that casts you as Kris, a teenager at Hometown school. Instead of random encounters, you see enemies on-screen and choose to fight, act, use items, or spare them. Battles mix turn-based commands with real-time bullet-hell dodging. Chapters 1 and 2 were already available, but the June 5 release brings Chapters 3 and 4 into the mix and adds the Nintendo Switch 2 to its list of playable platforms.
Deltarune’s story opens with Kris. Late for school, they are automatically assigned to work with Susie by their teacher because she's the only other student without someone to work with for a group project. Their teacher sends them both to fetch chalk from the supply closet just as she's about to start class. Once inside the closet, a portal opens and the pair tumble straight into a place called the "Dark World."
It isn't long before they reach Castle Town, where the Dark World’s self-proclaimed prince greets them. He explains that there is a prophecy that says a trio of heroes is destined to seal the Dark Fountains and restore the balance between the dark and light.
This is the end goal for anyone playing Deltarune. As Kris, you have to guide your two companions through the game to seal the Dark Fountains as the prophecy foretold. But it won’t be easy. Each Dark Fountain sits at the heart of a different kingdom, filled with puzzles that will test your wits and foes that will demand quick reflexes and smart choices.
Is Deltarune the Sequel to Undertale?
Deltarune tells the parallel story of Undertale. Toby Fox, the creator of both games, announced that playing Deltarune won't affect the world of Undertale in any way. The successor is set in a different world, far away from your Undertale save file. Like Undertale, and yes, the ever-popular Stardew Valley, Deltarune has pixel art graphics. Both of Toby Fox's games are extremely similar in style, and the first two chapters has received plenty of positive reviews from fans and critics.
There are new characters in Deltarune for players to get to know, but that doesn't mean that there is no connection between the two games at all. You might call it a spiritual successor. Both games are from the same franchise, after all, so there are likely to be Undertale references in Deltarune, or maybe characters that share similarities (as well as familiar characters making a reapperance). From the game information, we know that Toriel and Sans, at least, will be in the game in some way.
Players will be able to experience the first four chapters of Deltarune on release, with more chapters available later as free updates. You only need to buy the game once to experience the entire story.
Deltarune Price on All Platforms
- PC (Steam): $24.99
- Nintendo Switch/Switch 2: $24.99
- PS4/PS5: $24.99
If you buy the soundtrack on Steam, it will cost an additional $14.99. That includes over 150 songs, and you'll get any new songs that come from later chapters for free.
Related: Baldur's Gate 3 Speedrunner Romances Lae'zel in Under 8 Minutes
Esports Impact
Like Undertale, Deltarune is likely to affect the speedrunning community more than the esports community. There are speedruns of the game on YouTube, with thousands of views from players who ran through the first chapter in around an hour. Of course, with the release of the fourth chapter and all four chapters being released across more platforms, it will be interesting to see how quickly fans will complete the game now.