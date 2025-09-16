Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Gets 7 Characters in First DLC Wave
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, developed by CyberConnect2, is all set to release their new update featuring some of the most hyped characters from the anime and manga. The update will be released on September 18, 2025.
With this update, the VS mode roster will expand. After this free update, there will be a paid character pass, which will add seven new playable characters. However, the much-anticipated menacing villain of the Demon Slayer manga, Mujan Kibutsuji, will be added to the game in the free update.
Muzan Kibutsuji Will Be Added in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Update
Muzan Kibutsuji, the leader of the Twelve Kizuki, will become a playable character in a free VS Mode in this update. The Hinokami Chronicles 2 banks on the success of the first game, which sold over 4 million copies, but ever since its release, fans have been requesting the addition of Kibutsuji in the lineup.
Now, after years of waiting and the groundbreaking success of the latest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, the devs are finally ready to serve the demands by adding the King of Demons himself into the lineup alongside 7 new characters.
Infinity Castle – Chapter 1 Character Pass Additions
The paid DLC that is also coming to the game, named The Infinity Castle – Part 1 Character Pass, will introduce seven new playable characters, inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.
This paid DLC features:
- Tanjiro Kamado (Infinity Castle)
- Zenitsu Agatsuma (Infinity Castle)
- Giyu Tomioka (Infinity Castle)
- Shinobu Kocho (Infinity Castle)
- Douma
- Akaza (Infinity Castle)
- Kaigaku
Each character has unique skills and abilities. Their appearances are based on the Infinity Castle arc. You can purchase them individually or as a pass.
Expanded Story and Roster Details
The original story mode of the game picks up right after the last game ended, featuring the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the Hashira Training Arc, letting you relive Tanjiro and his friends’ journey.
With the DLC, the game will be covering the Infinity Castle arc with its VS Mode roster growing to over 40 characters, retaining all characters from the original game plus the nine Hashira, like Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, who faced Upper Rank demons.
Esports Impact
Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles 2 features an in-depth PvP mode in the game where you can fight against other players around the world. With this new update, the online PvP meta will heavily shift as any of these new characters can dominate the competitive scene.