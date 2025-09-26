When Can You Play the New Destiny 2 Epic Raid: The Desert Perpetual?
Destiny 2 is all set for The Desert Perpetual Epic Raid. The fresh new take on Destiny 2's latest raid offers new challenges, rewards, and more. Taking part in this raid also lets the players earn a chance to earn attunement with raid vendors and get stylized armour. Below, we have shared all the information you need to know about the Desert Perpetual Epic Raid in Destiny 2.
What Is The Release Date Of Destiny 2 Epic Raid: The Desert Perpetual
The Desert Perpetual Epic Raid launches on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT, kicking off the World First Race with a pre-show on Bungie's Twitch channel. Contest Mode runs for 48 hours until September 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT, capping Power at 300 and increasing enemy aggression.
After the first clear, normal mode unlocks for all. The raid is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Epic Games Store), and Stadia, requiring completion of the Edge of Fate campaign (Legendary mode recommended for Power level 100+). So far, no plans for Switch 2 have been announced.
Also read: Report Reveals More Destiny Plans, Including Destiny 2 Content Packs and Possible Spinoffs
The Desert Perpetual Epic Raid Features
The Epic Raid expands the original four-encounter structure with updated mechanics, new Legendary weapons, stylized armor, and a quest unlocking vendor attunement and the Whirling Ovation catalyst.
This raid demands a lot of coordination among the members of the fire team. Bungie delayed the launch by a week from September 20 for stability, saying, “Our highest priority is to ensure a fun, smooth experience not only during the race, but for all players who wish to take on Contest difficulty.”
Key updates include:
- New Challenges: Enhanced encounters with Chronons, Temporalities, and Alignments, culminating in the true final boss, Koregos.
- Loot Pool Refresh: Tier 5 gear for first-time Contest clears, including the Wayward Psyche armor set (2-piece: Special Relativity, picking up ammo reloads stowed Special weapons; 4-piece: Superluminal Motion; Super damage regenerates health/shields while moving).
- Bungie Rewards Extension: Complete the raid (regular or Epic) before December 5, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. PT to unlock the Desert Perpetual Epic Raid Ring (purchasable until January 6, 2026).
Contest Mode activates for the first 48 hours, capping Power at 300 and boosting enemy difficulty. First clears drop Tier 5 gear, with a full run granting the Fractured Timeline emblem, raid Exotic, and catalyst. The first team to complete the contest mode will be deemed the World First team and rewarded with raid belts. Additional rules for being the World's First include:
- One fireteam member must stream on YouTube or Twitch with VOD enabled.
- Use Bungie’s overlay to hide screens; no additional blocks allowed.
- Game audio on; voice optional.
- Submit streaming info via a TWID form.
You can get further information about the rules on the official Bungie Blogpost.
Read more: K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab Could Shake Up Halloween Plans for Fortnite
Bungie will verify clears via analytics, keeping cheats to a minimum. A Twitch drops emblem, Golden Relief, rewards gifting subs during the race (July 20–29, 2025, extended). Watch featured channels for global and regional coverage (Reddit r/DestinyTheGame Megathread).
Disabled Items and Loadouts
To balance the Epic Raid, Bungie disables select gear during Contest Mode:
- Bastion Exotic Fusion Rifle
- One-Two Punch Perk
- Haliaetus Legendary Rocket Launcher
- Lightweight Legendary Swords
- Ergo Sum Exotic Sword
Players can equip them, but the effects won’t activate. Ideal loadouts include high-mobility builds with Strand or Solar subclasses, focusing on add-clear weapons like SMGs or shotguns and heavy DPS for bosses.
Rewards and Loot Table
The Epic Raid refreshes the loot pool with new Legendaries and the Wayward Psyche set. Key rewards:
Also read: DreamHack Atlanta 2025: Marvel Rivals Ignite; All Esports Events
Exotic: Whirling Ovation (Strand Rocket Launcher) catalyst.
Armor: Wayward Psyche set with bonuses for Special ammo and Super regen.
Emblems: Fractured Timeline (Contest clear); After the Unknown (Normal clear).
Triumphs: Complete all encounters without deaths for the Death-Defiant Triumph.
Use Spoils of Conquest at the Raid Kiosk for targeted loot.
Things To Do To Prepare For The Epic Raid
- Power Up: Farm Edge of Fate on Legendary for 100+ Power.
- Watch Streams: Follow the pre-show at 9:00 a.m. PT on September 27.
- Bungie Rewards: Clear before December 5 for the raid ring and jacket/sling bag.
Esports Impact
The Desert Perpetual Epic is one of the most coordination-heavy raids for Destiny 2; every fireteam will be locked in a battle of speed and wits to secure the World’s First status. With this raid, the competitive scene for Destiny 2 will further flourish as new players will flock to the game, and the veteran players may get another reason to make a return.
If you are planning to earn the ring or even the raid belt, start preparing as soon as you can, assemble your squad, and make sure you have a rig powerful enough to stream your participation.