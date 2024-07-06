Destiny 2: Lost Signal God Roll Guide
Bungie has been giving Destiny 2 players some strange yet powerful new weapon variants in The Final Shape. One weapon in particular that has created a stir in the community is Lost Signal, similar to the well known legendary Witherhoard.
Witherhoard is a well known exotic grenade launcher that can deal damage to enemies well after the shot is fired. Continuous damage is dealt within a particular radius through a poison effect or pools of energy. Lost Signal is similar and has become very popular as well as sought after in The Final Shape.
How to Get Lost Signal in Destiny 2
To get Lost Signal, you can either earn the weapon through the episode's activities or you have a chance to get it through an Echo Engram. If you can earn five deep site versions of the weapon then you should be able to craft it.
It's suggested to use this weapon in Legend Onslaught or Grandmaster Content due to the large area it covers if you are able to spread the five projectiles around. It can charge the dark meter on Prismatic fairly quickly which allows you to focus on using more light abilities and weapons to become transcendent.
Lost Signal Perks
There are various perks that you can take advantage of to get the most out of this new grenade launcher. Keep in mind that Lost Signal already has a 100 Blast Radius so boosts to this stat will most likely be wasted. Use what works best for you and your playstyle, though the following is highly suggested to get the most use out of this weapon whether in PvE or PvP.
- Barrel: Smart Drift Control, Quick Launch, Countermass; increased handling and projectile speed
- Magazine: Projectile speed and reload speed are increased with high velocity rounds
- 3rd Column: Stats for all, lead from gold, strategist which generates class ability when you get kills, and Auto-loading Holster which allows weapon to be reloaded after a period of time
- 4th Column: Choice of One for all to receive increased damage when you hit three separate targets or Unrelenting that gives you health regeneration when enemies are defeated rapidly; powerful enemies and guardians count as more than one kill
- Masterwork: Better handling, reload speed and velocity
- Origin Trait: Radiolaria Transposer spawns a vex arc pool when you get rapid final blows in a short duration which will double the damage over time effect
The only difference between PvE and PvP with this weapon would be in the 4th column. In PvE god roll, One for All or Demolitionist is ideal. In PvP the One for All, Vorpal Weapon, and High Ground is ideal.
If you utilize the revamped High Ground, it will act as a stacking damage buff that can be maxed out when you defeat your opponent from a higher elevation. Simply get above your enemy and shoot down at them to get a bonus.
It is similar to the Witherhoard in that it will shoot five stasis projectiles which will linger for roughly 5 seconds, damaging any enemy trapped inside. For an ability spam build, it's recommended to combine the Strategist with Wellspring or Demolitionist to get the most out of ability energy on kills.