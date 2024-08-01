Bungie Reportedly Canceling New Destiny Game and Destiny 2 Expansions
The gaming community was already alarmed when Bungie announced massive layoffs yesterday but new Destiny details have fans even angrier with the publisher.
Bungie recently announced that 220 employees were getting canned, reducing the company by 17%. This comes after Bungie downsized significantly last year as well and the game industry continued to see layoffs at every major company.
It looks like fans were right to be worried about the layoffs, as it's now been leaked that many Destiny-related projects are hanging in the balance.
Are We Getting Destiny 3?
The simple answer is no.
For a while, gamers wondered about the possibility of a third Destiny game. This seemed to be possible once leakers found out a game was being created called Payback. Now, that game has been canceled amidst the layoffs.
A reporter noted that Destiny 2 was "never in development" and that Payback was a "spinoff project." This actually frustrated gamers even more, with many feeling slighted by Bungie if it never planned to even make another Destiny game to begin with.
Destiny 2 Expansions Canceled
At the time of The Final Shape's release, Destiny 2 fans wondered if this was the final expansion for the game. Developers informed players that The Final Shape was the end of the current arc but that more expansions were planned for after.
Now, however, a leak claims all major expansions are canceled. Future content for Destiny 2 will be "lighter" and "smaller" content drops. These will come out throughout the year, an insider revealed to Bloomberg. This change did not impress Destiny 2 fans, who have now declared that the game is dying despite previously never believing the game would end.
Said one frustrated player: "At this point, I would prefer if they sold the rights to the franchise to a developer with good management that actually cares."
For now, it looks like the future of Destiny 2 and the franchise is not too hot. This is a huge disappointment for fans of the game that have been religiously grinding it for years.
Bloomberg claims that a larger report will come out tomorrow.